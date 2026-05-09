Matchups set for FCIAC boys and girls tennis quarterfinals

The matchups are set for the FCIAC boys and girls tennis tournaments, which get underway with the quarterfinals next week.

The boys will play on Tuesday, May 12, with the girls playing on Wednesday, May 14. The quarterfinals will be held on the home courts of the top four seeds.

The semifinals will be held on Monday, May 18, for the boys and on Tuesday, May 19, for the girls, with the championships held as a double header at Wilton High School on Thursday, May 21.

In the boys’ seeding, Staples, Trumbull and Darien finished tied in third place and were 1-1 against each other. With the unbreakable tie, a draw was held to determine the third seed, which went to Staples. Trumbull defeated Darien during the regular season so the Eagles were seeded fourth and the Blue Wave fifth.

Here’s the quarterfinal schedule:

FCIAC Boys Tennis Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 12

No. 8 Warde at No. 1 New Canaan, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Ludlowe at No. 2 Greenwich, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Wilton at No. 3 Staples, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Darien at No. 4 Trumbull, 4 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Tennis Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 13

No. 8 Danbury at No. 1 Greenwich, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Ridgefield at No. 2 Staples, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Wilton at No. 3 Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Darien at No. 4 New Canaan, 4 p.m.