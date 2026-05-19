FCIAC Scoreboard and Schedule for May 18-21

Monday, May 18

FCIAC Boys Tennis Semifinals

New Canaan 4, Darien 1

Greenwich 4, Staples 0

FCIAC Girls Tennis Semifinals

Staples 5, Fairfied Ludlowe 2

Baseball

St. Joseph 7, Danbury 6

Darien 7, Brien McMahon 3

Norwalk 15, Bridgeport Central 1

Fairfield Ludlowe 14, Trumbull 8

Greenwich 6, Fairfield Warde 5

Westhill 8, Staples 3

Wilton 3, Stamford 2

New Canaan 8, Ridgefield 1

Softball

Norwalk 16, Bridgeport Central 0

Darien 13, Brien McMahon 1

Fairfield Warde 4, Greenwich 2

Westhill 2, Staples 1

St. Joseph 11, Danbury 1

New Canaan 4, Ridgefield 0

Trumbull 7, Fairfield Ludlowe 0

Stamford 8, Wilton 7 (8 innings)

Girls Lacrosse

Trumbull 13, North Haven 0

Darien 21, Fairfield Warde 2

Rye (NY) 21, Greenwich 8

Danbury at Immaculate, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Darien 3, Brien McMahon 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-15)

Trumbull 3, Fairfield Ludlowe 0

Trumbull: Vikram Kumar 19 kills, 1 block and 5 digs; Owen Tosh 18 assists, 5 digs and 1 ace; Anthony Elliano 14 assists, 9 digs and 2 kills.

Staples 3, Westhill 0

Stamford 3, Wilton 0

New Canaan 3, Ridgefield 1

Bridgeport Central 3, Norwalk 2 (25-23, 24-26, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11)

Danbury at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

New Canaan 187, Fairfield Warde 225

Played at CC of New Canaan, Front Nine, Par 34

NC: Sophie D’Elisa 41, Sophie Dunlap 44, Clementine Bo 50, Lucy Lavigne 52, Eloise Tuff 52

FW: Paige McKenna 48, Laila Henry 56, Olivia Rothberg 60, Kayla Wamaitha 61, Emily Becker 67

Newtown at Ridgefield, 3 p.m.

Ludlowe at Wilton, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19

Softball

Darien at Norwalk, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Danbury, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Staples, 4 p.m.

Wilton at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Stamford, 4:30 p.m.

Trumbull at Westhill, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Fairfield Ludlowe at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Wilton at Staples, 5:30 p.m.

Greenwich at New Canaan, 6:30 p.m.

Brien McMahon at East Lyme, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Fairfield Warde at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Wilton at Staples, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at Conard, 5 p.m.

New Milford at Danbury, 6 p.m.

Girls Golf

Danbury at Darien, 3 p.m.

New Canaan at Warde, 3 p.m.

Greenwich at St. Joseph, 3:10 p.m.

Staples at Wilton, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Baseball

Bridgeport Central at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

Danbury at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at Darien, 4 p.m.

Stamford at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Wilton, 4:15 p.m.

Staples at Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.

Greenwich at Brien McMahon, 6 p.m.

Westhill at Trumbull, 6 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Ridgefield at Darien, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Westhill at Brien McMahon, 7 p.m.

Guilford at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Greenwich at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at Darien, 4 p.m.

Stamford at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Wilton, 4:30 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Fairfield Ludlowe, 5:30 p.m.

Staples at Ridgefield, 5:30 p.m.

Westhill at Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.

Danbury at New Canaan, 6 p.m.

Girls Golf

Greenwich at Darien, 3 p.m.

Ridgefield at Staples, 3 p.m.

Ludlowe at New Canaan, 3:15 p.m.

Masuk at St. Joseph, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Baseball

Bridgeport Central at Shelton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Fairfield Warde at Shelton, 4 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Hamden, 7 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Norwalk at Harding, 4:15 p.m.

Danbury at Brookfield, 5:15 p.m.

Girls Golf

Wilton at Ridgefield, 2:30 p.m.

Ludlowe at Warde, 2:50 p.m.

St. Joseph, Greenwich at Staples, 3 p.m.

Danbury at Immaculate, 3 p.m.

Newtown at New Canaan, 3:15 p.m.