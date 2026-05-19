FCIAC Scoreboard and Schedule for May 18-21

Monday, May 18
FCIAC Boys Tennis Semifinals
New Canaan 4, Darien 1
Greenwich 4, Staples 0
FCIAC Girls Tennis Semifinals
Staples 5, Fairfied Ludlowe 2
Baseball
St. Joseph 7, Danbury 6
Darien 7, Brien McMahon 3
Norwalk 15, Bridgeport Central 1
Fairfield Ludlowe 14, Trumbull 8
Greenwich 6, Fairfield Warde 5
Westhill 8, Staples 3
Wilton 3, Stamford 2
New Canaan 8, Ridgefield 1
Softball
Norwalk 16, Bridgeport Central 0
Darien 13, Brien McMahon 1
Fairfield Warde 4, Greenwich 2
Westhill 2, Staples 1
St. Joseph 11, Danbury 1
New Canaan 4, Ridgefield 0
Trumbull 7, Fairfield Ludlowe 0
Stamford 8, Wilton 7 (8 innings)
Girls Lacrosse
Trumbull 13, North Haven 0
Darien 21, Fairfield Warde 2
Rye (NY) 21, Greenwich 8
Danbury at Immaculate, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Darien 3, Brien McMahon 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-15)
Trumbull 3, Fairfield Ludlowe 0
Trumbull: Vikram Kumar 19 kills, 1 block and 5 digs; Owen Tosh 18 assists, 5 digs and 1 ace; Anthony Elliano 14 assists, 9 digs and 2 kills.
Staples 3, Westhill 0
Stamford 3, Wilton 0
New Canaan 3, Ridgefield 1
Bridgeport Central 3, Norwalk 2 (25-23, 24-26, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11)
Danbury at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
New Canaan 187, Fairfield Warde 225
Played at CC of New Canaan, Front Nine, Par 34
NC: Sophie D’Elisa 41, Sophie Dunlap 44, Clementine Bo 50, Lucy Lavigne 52, Eloise Tuff 52
FW: Paige McKenna 48, Laila Henry 56, Olivia Rothberg 60, Kayla Wamaitha 61, Emily Becker 67
Newtown at Ridgefield, 3 p.m.
Ludlowe at Wilton, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 19
Softball
Darien at Norwalk, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Danbury, 4 p.m.
Ridgefield at Staples, 4 p.m.
Wilton at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Stamford, 4:30 p.m.
Trumbull at Westhill, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Fairfield Ludlowe at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
Wilton at Staples, 5:30 p.m.
Greenwich at New Canaan, 6:30 p.m.
Brien McMahon at East Lyme, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Fairfield Warde at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Wilton at Staples, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at Conard, 5 p.m.
New Milford at Danbury, 6 p.m.
Girls Golf
Danbury at Darien, 3 p.m.
New Canaan at Warde, 3 p.m.
Greenwich at St. Joseph, 3:10 p.m.
Staples at Wilton, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20
Baseball
Bridgeport Central at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.
Danbury at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Norwalk at Darien, 4 p.m.
Stamford at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Wilton, 4:15 p.m.
Staples at Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.
Greenwich at Brien McMahon, 6 p.m.
Westhill at Trumbull, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Ridgefield at Darien, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Westhill at Brien McMahon, 7 p.m.
Guilford at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greenwich at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.
Norwalk at Darien, 4 p.m.
Stamford at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Wilton, 4:30 p.m.
Bridgeport Central at Fairfield Ludlowe, 5:30 p.m.
Staples at Ridgefield, 5:30 p.m.
Westhill at Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.
Danbury at New Canaan, 6 p.m.
Girls Golf
Greenwich at Darien, 3 p.m.
Ridgefield at Staples, 3 p.m.
Ludlowe at New Canaan, 3:15 p.m.
Masuk at St. Joseph, 3:15 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
Baseball
Bridgeport Central at Shelton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Fairfield Warde at Shelton, 4 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Hamden, 7 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Norwalk at Harding, 4:15 p.m.
Danbury at Brookfield, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Golf
Wilton at Ridgefield, 2:30 p.m.
Ludlowe at Warde, 2:50 p.m.
St. Joseph, Greenwich at Staples, 3 p.m.
Danbury at Immaculate, 3 p.m.
Newtown at New Canaan, 3:15 p.m.