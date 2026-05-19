FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tournament match-ups are set

The matchups are set for the opening round of the girls lacrosse tournament, which gets underway with four quarterfinal games on Thursday, May 21.

Darien, which completed a perfect regular season at 16-0, is the No. 1 seed and the defending conference champion.

The top four seeds, which includes No. 2 Wilton, No. 3 New Canaan, and No. 4 Ridgefield, are all hosting quarterfinal games.

The tournament then shifts to a neutral site at Brien McMahon in Norwalk for the semifinals on Tuesday, May 26, and the final on Thursday, May 28.

Here’s the full schedule:

FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 21

No. 8 Warde at No. 1 Darien, 3:30 p.m.

No. 7 Ludlowe at No. 2 Wilton, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Staples at No. 3 New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Greenwich at No. 4 Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Semifinals

Tuesday, May 26, at Brien McMahon, 4 and 6 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Final

Thursday, May 28, at Brien McMahon, 6 p.m.