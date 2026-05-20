FCIAC Baseball Tournament field set with quarterfinals Friday

The field is set for the FCIAC baseball tournament, which will begin with quarterfinal games on the home diamonds of the top four seeds on Friday, May 22.

Warde clinched the No. 1 seed with a 13-2 record, followed by No. 2 Staples and No. 3 Trumbull. Both were 12-3 but Staples took the higher seed having won the head-to-head matchup with Trumbull.

Ludlowe, which was 10-5, is the No. 4 seed and will also host a quarterfinal game.

The tournament then moves to the neutral site of Cubeta Stadium in Stamford for the semifinals and finals next week.

Here’s the full schedule:

FCIAC Baseball Quarterfinals

Friday, May 22

Times will be added as they become available

No. 8 Darien at No. 1 Fairfield Warde

No. 7 New Canaan at No. 2 Staples

No. 6 Norwalk at No. 3 Trumbull

No. 5 St. Joseph at No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe

FCIAC Baseball Semifinals

Tuesday, May 26, at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, 4 and 6:30 p.m.

FCIAC Baseball Final

Thursday, May 28, at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, 6 p.m.