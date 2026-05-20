Quarterfinal contests are set for the FCIAC Softball Tourmament

The match-ups are set for the FCIAC Softball Tournament which gets underway with the quarterfinals on the home fields of the top four seeds on Thursday, May 21.

The final game of the regular season had Danbury defeating New Canaan 6-5, which finalized the second through six seeds.

Darien is the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 Danbury, No. 3 Trumbull and No. 4 New Canaan as home teams for the quarterfinal round.

The tournament will then move to Trumbull High School for the semifinals on Tuesday, May 26, and the final on Thursday, May 28.

Here’s the full schedule:

FCIAC Softball Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 21

No. 8 Fairfield Ludlowe at No. 1 Darien, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Fairfield Warde at No. 2 Danbury, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Ridgefield at No. 3 Trumbull, 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 St. Joseph at No. 4 New Canaan, 4 p.m.

FCIAC Softball Semifinals

Tuesday, May 26, at Trumbull HS, 4 and 6 p.m.

FCIAC Softball Final

Thursday, May 28, at Trumbull HS, 6 p.m.