FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Tournament quarterfinal match-ups set

The field is set for the FCIAC boys lacrosse tournament, which will get underway with quarterfinal games at the home sites of the top four seeds on Friday, May 22

New Canaan will be the No. 1 seed for the tournament, followed by No.2 Darien,No. 3 Staples and No. 4 Wilton as quarterfinal hosts.

The tournament then moves to Wilton for the semifinals on Tuesday, May 26, and the final on Thursday, May 28.

Here’s the full schedule:

FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 22

No. 8 Fairfield Ludlowe at No. 1 New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.

No. 7 St. Joseph at No. 2 Darien, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 Staples, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Ridgefield at No. 4 Wilton, 5:30 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Semifinals

Tuesday, May 26, at Wilton HS, 4:30 and 7 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Final

Thursday, May 28, Final at Wilton HS, 6:30 p.m.