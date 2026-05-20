FCIAC Boys Volleyball Tournament set with quarterfinal pairings

The tournament match-ups are set for FCIAC boys volleyball, with teams hitting the court for the quarterfinals on Friday, May 22.

New Canaan finished the regular season undefeated in conference play and took the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 Trumbull, No. 3 Ridgefield and No. 4 Darien. All four teams will host quarterfinal matches.

The tournament will then shift to Stamford High School for the semifinals on Tuesday, May 26, and the championship final on Thursday, May 28.

Here’s the full schedule:

FCIAC Boys Volleyball Quarterfinals

Friday, May 22

Times will be added as they become available

No. 8 Fairfield Ludlowe at No. 1 New Canaan

No. 7 Norwalk at No. 2 Trumbull

No. 6 Bridgeport Central at No. 3 Ridgefield

No. 5 Stamford at No. 4 Darien

FCIAC Boys Volleyball Semifinals

Tuesday, May 26, at Stamford HS, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Volleyball Final

Thursday, May 28, at Stamford HS, 6 p.m.