FCIAC Boys Volleyball Tournament set with quarterfinal pairings

The tournament match-ups are set for FCIAC boys volleyball, with teams hitting the court for the quarterfinals on Friday, May 22.
New Canaan finished the regular season undefeated in conference play and took the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 Trumbull, No. 3 Ridgefield and No. 4 Darien. All four teams will host quarterfinal matches.
The tournament will then shift to Stamford High School for the semifinals on Tuesday, May 26, and the championship final on Thursday, May 28.
Here’s the full schedule:
FCIAC Boys Volleyball Quarterfinals
Friday, May 22
Times will be added as they become available
No. 8 Fairfield Ludlowe at No. 1 New Canaan
No. 7 Norwalk at No. 2 Trumbull
No. 6 Bridgeport Central at No. 3 Ridgefield
No. 5 Stamford at No. 4 Darien
FCIAC Boys Volleyball Semifinals
Tuesday, May 26, at Stamford HS, 5 and 6:30 p.m.
FCIAC Boys Volleyball Final
Thursday, May 28, at Stamford HS, 6 p.m.