FCIAC Softball Tournament Schedule, Scoreboard: Three quarterfinals postponed

Three of the four FCIAC Softball quarterfinal games scheduled for Thursday have been postponed to Friday due to today’s rain.

The Warde at Danbury quarterfinal is still scheduled for a 4 p.m. start in Thursday.

FCIAC Softball Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 21

No. 7 Fairfield Warde at No. 2 Danbury, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 22

No. 8 Fairfield Ludlowe at No. 1 Darien, 4:15 p.m.

No. 6 Ridgefield at No. 3 Trumbull, 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 St. Joseph at No. 4 New Canaan, 4 p.m.

FCIAC Softball Semifinals

Tuesday, May 26, at Trumbull HS, 4 and 6 p.m.

FCIAC Softball Final

Thursday, May 28, at Trumbull HS, 6 p.m.