FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes from Greenwich, Fairfield-Ludlowe, Staples and Westhill

The FCIAC awards Exemplary Scholar-Athlete honors to athletes from its 16 member schools every season. Each week, the league will be announcing several of those award winners with bios and photos on FCIAC.net.

Here are the fourth and final weekly honorees for the Spring, 2025-26 season from Greenwich, Fairfield Ludlowe, Staples, and Westhill.

Dillon McFerran – Greenwich

Dillon is senior captain for the girls’ lacrosse team and is a High Honor Roll student while taking AP and honors classes.

She has been accepted to the National Honor Society and Rho Kappa Honor Society.

This four-year varsity lacrosse player recently reached the milestone of having scored 100 goals in her career. She was such a good player last year as a junior that she was selected to the 2025 All-FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tier One Second Team and the 2025 Connecticut High School Coaches Association Girls Lacrosse All-State Class LL Second Team.

Additionally, Dillon volunteers with Greenwich Youth Lacrosse and Flower Petals Adaptive Dance assisting with marketing and helping individuals with autism.

She will be attending Tufts next year to play lacrosse.

Elias Orrell – Greenwich

Elias is a High Honor Roll student who has achieved a 4.73 weighted GPA and a 3.93 unweighted GPA.

He has taken 13 AP classes, including this year, with 7/9 of the scored ones being a score of 5.

Elias is the captain of the debate team and president of the chess club (having been a part of three state chess championships).

He is also captain of the esports team and captain of the boys’ tennis team. Elias has been a vital contributor to Greenwich’s strong boys’ tennis program, having gone undefeated during all of 2024 and 2025 while helping the Cardinals win three consecutive FCIAC championships from 2023-25.

Elias contributed a victory in the FCIAC finals in 2024. Last year he won a No. 4 singles match which clinched the victory and the team state championship for Cardinals when they defeated Fairfield Prep, 5-2, in the finals of the 2025 Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Boys Tennis Class LL Tournament.

Elias, who has been Greenwich’s No. 1 singles player during this senior year, made All-FCIAC Honorable Mention last year.

He will be attending Boston College in the fall of 2026 for Nursing.

Ella Leavy – Fairfield Ludlowe

Ella has maintained a 4.3 GPA throughout most of her time at Fairfield Ludlowe High School while taking AP and honors-level classes.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, and Science Honor Society.

Ella has served as captain of the girls’ golf team for the past two years.

Outside of athletics, she is president of her school’s Eco Club and has been a Ludlowe Leader for the past two years.

Ella has also had a joyful experience volunteering with Key Club and the Appalachia Service project throughout high school.

She is so excited to attend Denison University in the fall. Go Big Red!

Eliot Kwan – Fairfield Ludlowe

Eliot is a National Honor Society member who has achieved a 4.22 weighted GPA while navigating a rigorous course load filled with AP and honors classes.

He has been a High Honors Scholar all four years, along with being an AP Scholar with Distinction and earning the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish.

Eliot is a senior captain of the baseball team who has been a standout pitcher and infielder throughout his high school career, earning the Team MVP award and All-FCIAC honors his junior year.

He is involved in his community by volunteering through his school’s Key Club and Generations Connected Club.

Eliot will continue both his academic and athletic career at Williams College in the fall.

Logan Watkins – Staples

Logan has received First Honors all four years of high school and achieved a 4.0 weighted GPA.

She has played for the Staples girls’ lacrosse team for all four years of high school, earning captainship her senior year.

Logan has also enjoyed her four years as a sprinter for the girls’ indoor track and field team and has qualified for FCIAC and state championship meets in the 55-meter dash for three years straight.

To enrich the community, Logan has spent seven years as a member of the National Charity League, dedicated to volunteering for My Team Triumph, CLASP, and many other organizations. She has also spent lots of time coaching for Westport PAL Girls Lacrosse.

Logan plans on playing club lacrosse at the University of Wisconsin Madison in the fall.

Aleko Vergakis – Staples

Aleko has maintained a 3.96 GPA as a First Honor Roll student while taking mostly honors and AP courses throughout his time at Staples High School.

He is a co-captain of the Staples boys’ tennis team, having competed at the varsity level since 10th grade.

Aleko helped the Wreckers place second as a team at the Class LL state tournament in 2024 when they defeated three teams to advance to the final. He also played a vital role in helping them advance to the semifinals of the FCIAC tournament that year.

Aleko founded the Westport Chapter of Serve2Sustain, collecting used tennis balls across Fairfield County for recycling and reuse. He also volunteers with the Service League of Boys on various community initiatives.

In the fall, he plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin to study Economics.

Abigail D’Orta – Westhill

Abby is a senior with an unweighted GPA of 4.0 and is a High Honor Roll student taking all AP, honors and ECE courses.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and the World Language Honor Society.

Abby was a member of the field hockey team for three years and softball for four years. She has been a captain of the softball team in both her junior and senior years, and last fall she was also a captain of the field hockey team as a senior.

She was also the recipient of the Rochester Institute of Technology Humanities and Social Sciences Award.

Abby will continue to play softball in the fall at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass.

Daurin Arias – Westhill

This senior has achieved a 3.68 unweighted GPA while taking both honors and AP classes and has earned Honors with Distinction recognition.

Daurin played baseball for four years and basketball for two years at Westhill High School.

In addition to athletics and academics, he has volunteered with the Stamford Little League Challenger Division and Stamford Little League.

He will be attending Eastern Connecticut State University, where he plans to continue his baseball career.