Greenwich captures fourth consecutive FCIAC boys tennis championship

The Greenwich Cardinals won their fourth consecutive FCIAC boys tennis championship with a 4-3 victory over top-seeded New Canaan Friday at the Wilton High School tennis courts.

The second-seeded Cardinals are 17-1 and the one loss came to New Canaan, also by a 4-3 margin, back on April 14. The Rams, who were unbeaten during the regular season, are also 17-1.

Greenwich has won a league-record 20 conference championships, edging ahead of New Canaan, which has 19. Staples is third with 10.

A box score from the FCIAC final will be added.