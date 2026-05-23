FCIAC Track and Field Championships suspended Saturday, will be completed Tuesday

The FCIAC boys and girls Outdoor Track and Field Championship meet at Danbury High School on Saturday was suspended with three events remaining due to rain.

The pole vault, high jump and javelin competitions will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, again at Danbury, when the overall champions will finally be crowned.

With 15 of 18 events complete, Greenwich led both the girls and boys meets.,

In the boys competition, Greenwich has 118 points, followed by Danbury with 79 and New Canaan with 58.

In the girls competition, Greenwich has 111 points, followed by Fairfield Ludlowe with 81 and Ridgefield with 78.

For results so far, including individual events, click here to go to Paynes Corner Timing.