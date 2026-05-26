FCIAC Programs for Baseball, Softball, Boys and Girls Lacrosse, and Boys Volleyball Semis

The FCIAC will hold its semifinals in the baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse and boys volleyball on Tuesday, May 26.

Click the links to go to the programs.

Baseball

Softball

Boys Lacrosse

Girls Lacrosse

Boys Volleyball

FCIAC Tournament Semifinals Schedule for Tuesday, May 26

Baseball at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford: No. 7 New Canaan vs. No. 3 Trumbull, 4 p.m.; and No. 8 Darien vs. Fairfield Ludlowe, 6:30 p.m.

Softball at Trumbull HS: No. 4 New Canaan vs. No. 1 Darien, 4 p.m.; and No. 3 Trumbull vs. No. 2 Danbury, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse at Wilton HS: No. 3 Staples vs. No. 2 Darien, 4:30 p.m.; and No. 4 Wilton vs. No. 1 New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse at Brien McMahon HS: No. 5 Greenwich vs. No. 1 Darien, 4 p.m.; and No. 3 New Canaan vs. No. 2 Wilton, 6 p.m.

Boys Volleyball at Stamford HS: No. 5 Stamford vs. No. 1 New Canaan, 5 p.m.; and No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 2 Trumbull, 7 p.m.