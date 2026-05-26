FCIAC Playoff Schedule, Scoreboard for Tuesday, May 26

FCIAC Semifinals and Tennis Final Scoreboard

Tuesday, May 26

Girls Tennis Championship at New Canaan HS

Greenwich def. Staples

Baseball Semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford

Trumbull 7, New Canaan 0

Fairfield Ludlowe 4, Darien 3

Softball Semifinals at Trumbull HS

Darien 2, New Canaan 0

Trumbull 6, Danbury 0

Boys Lacrosse Semis at Wilton HS

Staples 13, Darien 8

New Canaan 13, Wilton 6

Girls Lacrosse Semis at Brien McMahon HS

Darien 20, Greenwich 2

New Canaan 6, Wilton 4

Boys Volleyball Semis at Stamford HS

New Canaan 3, Stamford 1

Ridgefield 3, Trumbull 1

FCIAC Championships

Thursday, May 28

Baseball at Cubeta Stadium, 6 p.m.

Softball at Trumbull HS, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse at Wilton HS, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse at Brien McMahon HS, 6 p.m.

Boys Volleyball at Stamford HS, 6 p.m.

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