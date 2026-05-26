FCIAC Playoff Schedule, Scoreboard for Tuesday, May 26

FCIAC Semifinals and Tennis Final Scoreboard
Tuesday, May 26
Girls Tennis Championship at New Canaan HS
Greenwich def. Staples
Baseball Semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford
Trumbull 7, New Canaan 0
Fairfield Ludlowe 4, Darien 3
Softball Semifinals at Trumbull HS
Darien 2, New Canaan 0
Trumbull 6, Danbury 0
Boys Lacrosse Semis at Wilton HS
Staples 13, Darien 8
New Canaan 13, Wilton 6
Girls Lacrosse Semis at Brien McMahon HS
Darien 20, Greenwich 2
New Canaan 6, Wilton 4
Boys Volleyball Semis at Stamford HS
New Canaan 3, Stamford 1
Ridgefield 3, Trumbull 1
FCIAC Championships
Thursday, May 28
Baseball at Cubeta Stadium, 6 p.m.
Softball at Trumbull HS, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse at Wilton HS, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse at Brien McMahon HS, 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball at Stamford HS, 6 p.m.