FCIAC Programs for Baseball, Softball, Boys and Girls Lacrosse, and Boys Volleyball Finals

The FCIAC will crown its champions in baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse and boys volleyball as five conference finals are held on Thursday.
Programs for the championship games are available by clicking the links below.
Baseball at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford
No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe vs. No. 3 Trumbull, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Trumbull vs. No. 1 Darien, 7:15 p.m.
No. 3 Staples vs. No. 1 New Canaan, 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 New Canaan vs. No. 1 Darien, 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball at Stamford HS
No. 3 Ridgefield at No. 1 New Canaan, 6 p.m.