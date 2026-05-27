FCIAC Programs for Baseball, Softball, Boys and Girls Lacrosse, and Boys Volleyball Finals

The FCIAC will crown its champions in baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse and boys volleyball as five conference finals are held on Thursday.

Programs for the championship games are available by clicking the links below.

Baseball at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford

No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe vs. No. 3 Trumbull, 6 p.m.

Softball at Trumbull HS

No. 3 Trumbull vs. No. 1 Darien, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse at Wilton HS

No. 3 Staples vs. No. 1 New Canaan, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse at McMahon HS

No. 3 New Canaan vs. No. 1 Darien, 6 p.m.

Boys Volleyball at Stamford HS

No. 3 Ridgefield at No. 1 New Canaan, 6 p.m.