Unbeaten Greenwich girls repeat as FCIAC tennis champions

The Greenwich Cardinals repeated as FCIAC girls tennis champions and remained unbeaten this season with a 4-0 shutout of Staples in the conference final on Tuesday, May 26, in New Canaan.

The Cardinals won two singles and two doubles matchups and the final ended when they secured the clinching fourth win.

Greenwich (18-0) has won a record 14 FCIAC championships, a few ahead of New Canaan, which has 11 titles, and Darien, which has 10.

The victory gave Greenwich both FCIAC tennis championships for the second straight year, with the boys defeating New Canaan 4-3 last week.

FCIAC Girls Tennis Championship

Greenwich 4, Staples 0

Singles: Shining Sun (G) led Olivia Lazar 6-0, 5-1; Caitlin Mahoney (G) def. Amelia Berkowitz 6-1, 6-1; Adrianna Gavriloiu (S) led Avery Li 7-5, 1-0; Chloe Culver (G) def. Kat Siegner 6-0, 6-1; Doubles: Maddy Wilber/Sofia Guerrero (G) def. Rachel Guzman/Azita Vazhayil 6-0, 6-0; Bella Barban/Olivia Popp (G) def. Isabel Alfageme/Ayana Gandhi 6-0, 6-3; Clare Sibley/Priya Gupta (G) led Dylan Lehrer/Emmery Steinberg 6-4, 0-0.