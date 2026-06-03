New Canaan wins third straight FCIAC Girls Golf Championship

The New Canaan Rams won the 2026 FCIAC Girls Golf championship by five strokes over runner-up Darien, earning a conference three-peat at Sterling Farms GC in Stamford on Tuesday.

New Canaan shot a team score of 80, with Darien following at 385, and Greenwich finishing third at 397.

Rams’ junior Cloe Cui shot a 77 to earn medalist honors, finishing well ahead of the rest of the field.

New Canaan has now won a league-best 10 FCIAC championships, including eight of the last nine league titles dating back to 2017.

FCIAC Girls Golf Championship

Played at Sterling Farms, par 72

Team scores: 1 New Canaan 380, 2 Darien 385, 3 Greenwich 397, 4 Trumbull 399, 5 Staples 416, 6 Wilton 427.

New Canaan: Chloe Cui 77, Lucy Lavigne 96, Sophie D’Elisa 102, Clementine Bo 105, Sophie Dunlap 109.

Darien: Sofia Coppola 92, Shannon Dillon 97. Molly Zengo 97, Payson England 99, Peyton Eckert 109.

Greenwich: Ella Burchell 91, Ellery Talbot 92, Emma O’Donnell 102, Francesca Pecora 112, Ceci Swann 121.

Trumbull: Adrianna Smagacz 93, Maya Louis 98, Ryan McKenzie 100, Kate Mickool 108, Piper Khamvongsa 113.

Staples: Lillian Hallett 98, Katelynn Mitchell 100, Lucy Hill 108, Ryan McGrath 110, Eliza Wadley 114.

Wilton: Justine Bonafide 104, Preethi Vijay 107, Parker Pettibone 108, Lilah Anastasia 108, Gabrielle Charhon 112.