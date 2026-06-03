New Canaan wins third straight FCIAC Girls Golf Championship

The New Canaan girls golf team won the 2026 FCIAC girls golf championship at Serling Farms GC in Stamford, From left, Clementine Bo, Lucy Lavigne, Chloe Cui, Sophie D’Elisa, Sophie Dunlap, and coach Bill Brown.

The New Canaan Rams won the 2026 FCIAC Girls Golf championship by five strokes over runner-up Darien, earning a conference three-peat at Sterling Farms GC in Stamford on Tuesday.

New Canaan shot a team score of 80, with Darien following at 385, and Greenwich finishing third at 397.

Rams’ junior Cloe Cui shot a 77 to earn medalist honors, finishing well ahead of the rest of the field.

New Canaan has now won a league-best 10 FCIAC championships, including eight of the last nine league titles dating back to 2017.

FCIAC Girls Golf Championship

Played at Sterling Farms, par 72

Team scores: 1 New Canaan 380, 2 Darien 385, 3 Greenwich 397, 4 Trumbull 399, 5 Staples 416, 6 Wilton 427.

New Canaan: Chloe Cui 77, Lucy Lavigne 96, Sophie D’Elisa 102, Clementine Bo 105, Sophie Dunlap 109.

Darien: Sofia Coppola 92, Shannon Dillon 97. Molly Zengo 97, Payson England 99, Peyton Eckert 109.

Greenwich: Ella Burchell 91, Ellery Talbot 92, Emma O’Donnell 102, Francesca Pecora 112, Ceci Swann 121.

Trumbull: Adrianna Smagacz 93, Maya Louis 98, Ryan McKenzie 100, Kate Mickool 108, Piper Khamvongsa 113.

Staples: Lillian Hallett 98, Katelynn Mitchell 100, Lucy Hill 108, Ryan McGrath 110, Eliza Wadley 114.

Wilton: Justine Bonafide 104, Preethi Vijay 107, Parker Pettibone 108, Lilah Anastasia 108, Gabrielle Charhon 112.

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