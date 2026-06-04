FCIAC has 16 teams ranked in baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse polls

When the competition began on Monday in the first week of state tournaments from June 1-6, there were a combined 16 FCIAC teams ranked in the Top 10 in their state polls in the four sports of baseball, softball, girls’ lacrosse and boys’ lacrosse.

The Trumbull High School baseball team, Staples boys’ lacrosse team, and Darien High School’s softball and girls’ lacrosse teams all headed into their state tournaments after winning FCIAC tournament championships on May 28.

Those four conference champions are all ranked very high in their respective polls.

The Darien girls’ lacrosse team and Staples boys’ lacrosse team are both ranked No. 1, while Darien’s softball team and Trumbull’s baseball team are both ranked No. 3.

The perennial strength of FCIAC girls’ lacrosse and boys’ lacrosse has been prevalent every year and this year is certainly another one of them.

There are seven girls’ FCIAC teams and half a dozen boys’ conference teams ranked in the Top 10 of their respective state polls in lacrosse.

Darien, Wilton and New Canaan are ranked 1-through-3 in the CT Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll which was released May 27. Greenwich is ranked No. 6 while Ridgefield, Staples and Fairfield Ludlowe are ranked 8-through-10.

Staples, New Canaan and Darien are ranked 1-through-3 to lead those half dozen FCIAC teams in the GametimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll released June 2. Wilton is No. 5, Ridgefield’s No. 6, and St. Joseph completes the Top 10.

Most conference tournaments concluded late last week throughout the state.

Trumbull won the FCIAC Baseball Tournament for the second time in the last three years with an 8-6 victory over defending champion Fairfield Ludlowe at Cubeta Stadium in Stamford.

That led to the Eagles ascending three spots up to No. 3 in the GametimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll which was released June 1.

Fairfield Warde is the other FCIAC team in the Top 10 as the Mustangs were tied for No. 4 with Southington.

It was quite a successful beginning for Trumbull, Fairfield Warde and four more FCIAC teams in the 2026 CIAC Class LL Baseball Tournament.

Trumbull, Fairfield Warde, Danbury, Fairfield Ludlowe, Norwalk and Staples each won their first two games on Monday and Tuesday (June 1-2) and they made up 75 percent of the field in Saturday afternoon’s quarterfinals.

Fourth-seeded Fairfield Warde hosts No. 5 Trumbull and No. 11 Staples hosts No. 14 Norwalk in the two showdowns pitting FCIAC teams against each other. The first pitch in both games is scheduled for noon.

Another high noon start has No. 10 Fairfield Ludlowe playing at No. 2 Southington. Danbury’s 24th-seeded Hatters play top-seeded Fairfield Prep at Fairfield University at 1 p.m.

Fairfield Prep and Lyman Hall are ranked 1-2 in the current state poll as they flip-flopped rankings after Prep’s 4-1 victory over Lyman Hall in the championship game of the Southern Connecticut Conference Baseball Tournament.

Fairfield Prep’s 24-1 Jesuits were the unanimous choice with all 12 first-place votes. Trumbull beat them to hand the Jesuits their only loss this year.

Fairfield Ludlowe just missed being in the Top 10 as the Falcons received the 11th most polling points from voting panelists in the media. Also, from the FCIAC in the others receiving votes category, Staples received the 15th most polling points and New Canaan got the 21st most points.

The GametimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll was also released June 1 and FCIAC champion Darien is ranked No. 3 as the only conference team in the Top 10.

Cheshire (23-0) is ranked No. 1 and Brookfield (22-1) is No. 2.

Darien’s ace pitcher Vivian Knott struck out 13 batters while firing a four-hitter and Camden Comfort ripped a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the third inning to lead the top-seeded Blue Wave to its 2-0 victory over third-seeded Trumbull in the 2026 FCIAC Softball Tournament championship game.

Darien improved to 19-3 while Trumbull improved to 19-5 with victories in Monday’s first round of the CIAC Class LL Softball Tournament.

Danbury, Ridgefield, Fairfield Warde and New Canaan were the four other FCIAC teams who were victorious in the first round of that same Class LL state softball tournament. The second round was Wednesday (June 3).

The second round of the CIAC Girls Lacrosse Class LL Tournament began Tuesday (June 2) and the second round of the CIAC Boys Lacrosse Class LL Tournament began Wednesday (June 3).

Winners in the second round of both lacrosse state tournaments advanced to the quarterfinals.

Defending state champion Darien drew a bye into Friday’s quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed in the girls’ Class LL state tourney.

Darien hosts No. 8 seed Staples, which advanced with a 14-2 victory at home over No. 9 seed Trumbull in Tuesday’s second round.

Seven of the eight quarterfinalists in the girls’ lacrosse Class LL tourney are FCIAC teams.

Second-seeded Wilton, No. 3 New Canaan, No. 5 Greenwich, No. 6 Fairfield Ludlowe, and No. 7 Ridgefield also won Tuesday along with No. 8 Staples.

Darien improved to 19-0 when the top-seeded and defending champion Blue Wave won its third conference title in the last four years with a 13-3 victory over No. 3 seed New Canaan in the 2026 FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tournament championship game at Brien McMahon High School’s Jack Casagrande Field.

The Staples Wreckers won the FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Tournament championship for the second time in the last three years when they seized an 8-3 halftime lead over New Canaan and withstood a spirited six-goals rally by the Rams in the fourth quarter for a 10-9 victory at Wilton High School’s Tom Fujitani Field.

New Canaan is seeded No. 1 in the CIAC Boys Lacrosse Tournament. That earned the Rams and No. 2 seed Fairfield Prep a bye into Saturday’s quarterfinals.

From the FCIAC: No. 3 seed Darien, 4 seed Wilton, No. 5 seed Staples, No. 6 seed Ridgefield, and No. 10 seed Brien McMahon all played in Wednesday’s six second-round games on June 3.

The scores, schedules and brackets for all the state tournaments in every sport are on the CIAC website at Tournament Central.