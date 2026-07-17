Greenwich boys’ outdoor track team used balance and depth to win FCIAC Championship

Those Greenwich Cardinals did it again.

Jacob Mobley won two field events to help Greenwich’s defending champion Cardinals win the FCIAC Boys Outdoor Track and Field Championships for the fourth time in the last five years.

Greenwich then placed second at the Class LL state championship meet, finishing just half a point behind champion Hamden.

Danbury had a very good team again, New Canaan’s Rams placed third in the FCIAC and in both of their state championship meets, and Rysaiah Saunders of Danbury and New Canaan’s Ryan Monohan had great seasons and eventually earned All-American status to highlight the 2026 boys’ track and field season for the FCIAC.

Mobley won the shot put and discus events while teammate Jack Hannafin placed second in both the 100-meter dash and 200 to help Greenwich score 125.5 team points and finish 32.5 points ahead of runner-up Danbury (93 points) at the FCIAC Championships. New Canaan placed third with 58 points, St. Joseph (52) was fourth and Trumbull (49) completed the top five.

Brien McMahon and Fairfield Ludlowe tied for sixth place with 45 points and were followed in the top 10 by Ridgefield (38), Bridgeport Central (32.5) and Darien (31). Staples was just half of a point behind Darien with 30.5 points, Fairfield Warde and Wilton tallied 29 points to tie for 12th place and they were followed by Westhill (24.5) and Norwalk (19).

Greenwich’s combination of talent with balance to cover many of the events and solid depth to pick up vital points in most of those events was what led the Cardinals to winning the program’s seventh FCIAC championship.

There were several Cardinals who finished in the top three or four spots to score big points, including a winning 4×400 relay team. But just as important was that there were many more Cardinals who supplemented that by placing among the top seven or eight to pick up some of those lower but necessary ancillary points to add onto the final total.

Any individual or relay team which finishes among the top eight in their respective events scores points for their team. The scoring format for the FCIAC Championships included 10 points being awarded for a first-place finish, eight points for the runner-up spot, six points for third place, five for fourth, four for fifth, three for sixth, two points for seventh place and one point for eighth place.

Mobley scored 20 team points for Greenwich’s Cardinals with his two victories when he threw the discus 134 feet, 3 inches, which was 2 feet, 5 inches farther than the runner-up, and his winning shot-put heave of 48-8¼ was 3 feet, 7¾ inches farther than the runner-up.

The Cardinals took the initial lead in the meet’s first event when the foursome of Ryan Newcomb, William Monaco, Aiden Towle and Oliver Eaton won the 4×800 relay (8:05.22) by 1.63 seconds over runner-up Ridgefield.

Hannafin contributed 16 points when he was very close to the winners with his runner-up finishes in the 100 dash (11.22) and the 200 (22.71). Keivon Clarke of Fairfield Ludlowe won the 100 with a time of 11.18 and St. Joseph’s Noah Blake won the 200 with a 22.44.

Hamden won the 2026 Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class LL Boys Outdoor Track and Field Championships with 83 points. Greenwich (82.5) and Danbury (56) placed second and third respectively and seven FCIAC teams placed among the top 14 teams.

Staples finished in eighth place with 35 points, Trumbull (25) was 12th, Fairfield Ludlowe (24) was 13th, and Bridgeport Central and Ridgefield tied for 14th place with 21 points apiece in the Class LL meet.

Bethel racked up 127 points to win the CIAC Class L state championship meet and Bethel’s Wildcats followed up with the State Open title when they scored 61 points to nip Bloomfield by two points.

Middletown placed second the Class L state championships with 61 points, New Canaan was third with 55, and New Canaan’s Rams also placed third at the State Open a week later when Monohan scored 18 of their 29 points with a victory in the 800 and a runner-up finish in the 1,600.

Monohan, New Canaan’s senior distance runner, and Saunders, Danbury’s senior hurdler/sprinter, were both FCIAC champions in individual events before they earned All-American status with their high placings at a national high school championship meet.

The top six finishers in the individual events and the four runners on the top six relay teams earned All-America status.

Monohan ended his season with a fine flourish as the anchorman on the 4,000-meter Distance Medley Relay which placed fourth at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor championship meet at the famous Franklin Field on University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia.

Monohan and his teammates – Quinn Kilkenny, Anthony Westhead and Leo Baroni – all earned All-America honors.

Kilkenny ran the opening leg of 1,200 meters, Westhead ran 400 for the second leg, Baroni covered the next 800 meters and handed off the baton to Monohan for the final 1,600 meters as the Rams broke the 10-minute barrier with their time of 9:58.61.

Monohan previously won the 800 at the FCIAC and Class L championship meets and again at the State Open, which he won with a time of 1:52.31 which was 2.08 seconds ahead of Brookfield senior Landan Wall (1:54.37).

Monohan placed second in the 1,600 at the State Open as he and champion Sam Leone, a senior from East Lyme, both had great times. Leone won with a clocking of 4:08.23 and Monohan (4:08.56) was just 0.33 of a second ahead behind him.

Monohan and Kilkenny placed 1-2 in both the 800 and 1,600 to lead New Canaan to third place at the Class L state championship meet. Kilkenny then placed third in the State Open 1,600 (4:14.44).

Saunders, Danbury’s versatile senior hurdler and sprinter, became an All-America hurdler when he placed third in the 110-meter hurdles with his postseason-best time of 13.81.

That time was slightly faster than his consistent runner-up times in his previous postseason races at the State Open (13.84), New England Championships (13.87) and Class LL state championship meet (13.94).

Saunders scored 18 points in this year’s conference championship meet when he won the 110 hurdles (13.96) and placed second in the 300 hurdles (39.71) to Fairfield Ludlowe senior Owen Brum (39.37), who has also been among the best hurdlers in the state in the last couple years.

That 300 hurdles finish was a repeat of last year’s finish when Brum and Saunders placed 1-2, respectively, at the 2025 FCIAC Championships after Saunders and Brum placed 1-2 in the 110 hurdles. This year Brum placed second in the 300 hurdles at the Class LL state championship meet.

Fairfield Ludlowe junior pole vaulter Simon Dawson placed third at the State Open (14-6), and then he was the runner-up at the New England Championships when he improved a few feet with his clearance of 4.5 meters, which is equal to 14 feet, 9.17 inches.

Several more FCIAC athletes joined Dawson by placing high in their specialties at the State Open, where New Canaan’s Monohan was the lone conference individual champion with his win in the 800.

Ridgefield’s Aidan Nelson placed third in the 800 (1:54.49).

Bridgeport Central’s Stan Fleurant placed fifth in the triple jump (44-11) at the State Open after being the FCIAC triple jump champion.

Westhill pole vaulter Nate Elson cleared 14 feet to finish second at the conference championship meet and then improved a half foot when he cleared 14-6 to place fifth at the State Open.

A pair of FCIAC athletes who placed sixth at the State Open were Wilton junior Paul Suillivan (in the 1,600 with a time of 4:17.29) and Darien senior Drew Shannon (800, 1:55.22).

Many athletes earned their All-FCIAC selections by either being champions or runner-up finishers in the individual events, or by being members on winning or runner-up relay teams at the FCIAC championship meet.

The link to the 2026 All-FCIAC Boys’ Outdoor Track and Field Team is below, and below that link is a list of the team scores, and the times and distances of the top three finishers in all 18 events at the FCIAC Championships.

All FCIAC Boys’ Outdoor Track 2026 – FCIAC

2026 FCIAC Boys Outdoor Track and Field Championships

TEAM SCORES: 1. Greenwich 125.5; 2. Danbury 93; 3. New Canaan 58; 4. St. Joseph 52; 5. Trumbull 49; 6. (Tie) Brien McMahon and Fairfield Ludlowe 45; 8. Ridgefield 38; 9. Bridgeport Central 32.5; 10. Darien 31; 11. Staples 30.5; 12. (Tie) Warde and Wilton, 29; 14. Westhill 24.5; 15. Norwalk 19.

Events Results of Top 3 Finishers

100-meter dash – 1. Keivon Clarke, Fairfield Ludlowe, 11.18; 2. Jack Hannafin, Greenwich, 11.22; 3. Noah Blake, St. Joseph, 11.26.

110 hurdles – 1. Rysaiah Saunders, 13.96; 2. Joseph Bruneus, St. Joseph, 3. Christopher Pierre, Greenwich, 15.73.

200 – 1. Noah Blake, St. Joseph, 22.44; 2. Jack Hannafin, Greenwich, 22.71; 3. Tobeas Kelly, Danbury, 22.78.

300 hurdles – 1. Owen Brum, Ludlowe, 39.37; 2. Rysaiah Saunders, Danbury, 39.71; 3. Timothy Smith, Greenwich, 40.87.

400 – 1. Ryan McCann, Trumbull, 49.96; 2. Ja’Karri Green, Danbury, 50.37; 3. David Boside, Greenwich, 50.92.

800 – 1. Ryan Monohan, New Canaan, 1:55.17; 2. Aidan Nelson, Ridgefield, 1:55.92; 3. Drew Sharron, Darien, 1:56.0.

1,600 – 1. Paul Sullivan, Wilton, 4:19.27; 2. Quinn Kilkenny, New Canaan, 4:20.38; 3. Edward Kushel, Fairfield Warde, 4:22.71.

3,200 – 1. Hudson Schunk, Fairfield Warde, 9:27.52; 2. Edward Kushel, Fairfield Warde, 9:33.44; 3. Luke Cooper, Staples, 9:33.69.

4×100 relay – 1. Danbury (Tobeas Kelly, Rysaiah Saunders, Ja’Karri Green, Caiden Henry) 42.58; 2. Greenwich 43.22; 3. Fairfield Ludlowe 43.43.

4×400 relay – 1. Trumbull (Nick Mochlas, Justin Steele, Logan Perez, McCann) 3:27.66; 2. New Canaan 3:30.88 3. Darien 3:33.63.

4×800 relay – 1. Greenwich (Ryan Newcomb, William Monaco, Aiden Towle, Oliver Eaton), 8:05.22; 2. Ridgefield 8:06.63; 3. Danbury 8:17.27.

Shot Put – 1. Jacob Mobley, Greenwich, 48-8¼; 2. Deshaun Morgan, Norwalk, 45-0½; 3. Oliver Celuch, Wilton, 43-3½.

Discus – 1. Jacob Mobley, Greenwich, 134-3; 2. Gustavo Pontes, Danbury, 131-10; 3. Michael Soumelidis, Norwalk, 130-4.

Javelin – 1. Carson Bloechle, Ridgefield, 174-11; 2. Daniel McHugh, Staples, 153-3; 3. Owen Kennedy, Greenwich, 152-2.

Long Jump – 1. Tobeas Kelly, Danbury, 21-11¼; 2. Justin Daniel, McMahon, 21-4; 3. Stan Fleurant, Central, 29-9½.

Triple Jump – 1. Stan Fleurant, Bridgeport Central, 43-2¼; 2. Rashidi Newton, Central, 43-2; 3. Josiah Brown, St. Joseph, 40-8 ½.

High Jump – 1. Tavaris Tweedie, McMahon, 6-2; 2. Christopher Grey, McMahon, 6-2; 3. Josiah Brown, St. Joseph, 6-0.

Pole Vault – 1. Austin Sposi, Westhill, 14-6; 2. Nate Elsner, Westhill, 14-0; 3. Simon Dawson, Ludlowe, 13-6.