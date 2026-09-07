FCIAC Scoreboard, Schedule for Sept. 8-11

The 2026 fall season for girls soccer, field hockey, volleyball and girls swimming and diving kicks off this week. Here’s the upcoming schedule for those sports. Scores will be added.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Girls Soccer

Fairfield Ludlowe at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Staples, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Trumbull at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Greenwich, 5 p.m.

New Canaan at Danbury, 6 p.m.

Wilton at Fairfield Warde, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Norwalk at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Westhill, 6 p.m.

Bethel at Danbury, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame Prep at Staples, 4 p.m.

Southington at Greenwich, 5 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Weston, 5:30 p.m.

Newtown at St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Bristol Central, 6:30PM

Ridgefield at New Milford, 6:30PM

Field Hockey

Warde at Danbury, 3:45 p.m.

Ludlowe at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

McMahon at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Boys Soccer

Greenwich at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at Darien, 4 p.m.

Stamford at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Staples at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Westhill at Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Wilton, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Fairfield Ludlowe, 6:30 p.m.

Danbury at New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Darien at Norwalk, 6:15 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Bullard Havens Tech at Wilton, 5:15 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Kolbe Cathedral, 5:30 p.m.

Darien at Newtown, 6:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Warde at Darien, 4 p.m,

Staples at Greenwich, 4 p.m.

Trumbull at Westhill, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Wilton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming and Diving

Norwalk/McMahon at Masuk, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Girls Soccer

Bridgeport Central at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Danbury at Trumbull, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at Wilton, 4 p.m.

Staples at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Westhill at Darien, 4 p.m.

Stamford at Brien McMahon, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Greenwich at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:30 p.m.

Staples at Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.

Danbury at New Canaan, 5:30 p.m.

Stamford at St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.

Westhill at Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Wilton, 5:45 p.m.

Field Hockey

Stamford at Danbury, 4:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at McMahon, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming and Diving

Ludlowe at Darien, 3 p.m.

New Canaan at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Girls Swimming and Diving

Trumbull at Wilton, 3:40 p.m.