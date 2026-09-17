Norwalk’s Cam Edwards now starring for Michigan State football

Cam Edwards became one of the best FCIAC football players ever as a two-way Norwalk High School star in the early 2020’s, and then he stayed in state and became one of the best running backs the University of Connecticut program has ever had.

And his excellent career as a college football player is still going on for one more year. Edwards has had a successful start to his 2026 season as the bell cow running back for Michigan State.

The sturdy 5-foot-11, 206-pound redshirt senior will probably take plenty of handoffs and pitchouts and perhaps catch a pass or a few out of the backfield Saturday evening at Notre Dame Stadium in the resumption of this longtime great rivalry between Michigan State and Notre Dame.

With the way the early part of this season has begun, suffice it to say, coach Pat Fitzgerald’s Michigan State Spartans have quite the challenge against coach Marcus Freeman’s excellent Notre Dame team which is currently ranked No. 3 behind top-ranked Texas and No. 2 Georgia and just ahead of No. 4 Indiana in both the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll.

Michigan State and Notre Dame both take unbeaten 2-0 records into the game which will be aired on TV on NBC with kickoff scheduled for 7:36 p.m.

Edwards has rushed for 258 yards on 48 carries, including three short touchdown runs, for an average of 5.2 yards per carry this season.

Edwards averaged 7.24 yards per carry last Saturday (Sept. 12) when he had two TD runs and rushed for 152 yards on 21 carries to help the Spartans improve to 2-0 with their 35-7 home victory over Eastern Michigan.

Edwards became the Michigan State’s first player with 150-plus rushing yards in a game since Kenneth Walker III had 197 yards on 23 carries and five TD runs in to lead the Spartans to their 37-33 comeback victory at home against Michigan on Oct. 30, 2021.

In that same season of 2021, Edwards was a 170-pound two-way star who had a fantastic senior season for Norwalk to secure his status as one of the all-time great FCIAC football players. He was selected the Player of the Year in the state by GametimeCT on its 89th New Haven Register All-State Football Team.

The three-year starter averaged 8.3 yards per carry for his career when he racked up 2,349 rushing yards on 283 carries and had 35 rushing touchdowns among his 44 total TDs as a Norwalk Bear.

Last season Edwards ascended to No. 5 among UConn’s all-time career rushing leaders when he rushed for 1,240 yards on 210 attempts (5.9 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns for the 9-4 Huskies in the last year of Jim Mora’s successful four-year run as UConn’s head coach.

Edwards, who began his UConn career as a defensive back before Mora switched him to the offensive side of the ball, finished with 2,690 career rushing yards on 480 attempts (5.6 yards per carry) from 2022-2025.

Donald Brown, who played for the Huskies from 2006-2008, is the program’s all-time leading rusher with 3,800 yards on 698 carries (5.4 yards per carry) with 33 touchdowns.

Terry Caulley, who accumulated 3,187 yards on 570 carries with 31 touchdowns from 2002-2010, is UConn’s second all-time leading rusher. Caulley is followed by Jordan Todman (3,170 years on 616 carries and 31 TDs from 2008-2010) and Kevin Mensah (2,933 yards on 681 carries with 19 TDs from 2017-2021).