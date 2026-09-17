FCIAC Football Schedule and Scoreboard for Week 2

Week 2 of the CIAC football season features Connecticut High School Football Alliance games, with 15 FCIAC teams in action.

Games kick off with Berlin at Wilton on Thursday, with 10 games Friday and four more on Saturday.

Scores will be added as the games are completed.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Berlin at Wilton, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

Wilby at Bridgeport Central, 5:30 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Montville/St. Bernard, 6 p.m.

Enfield at Fairfield Ludlowe, 6 p.m.

Farmington at Fairfield Warde, 6 p.m.

Greenwich at New Britain, 6 p.m.

Westhill at Wilbur Cross/Career, 6 p.m.

Darien at Norwich Free Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at Maloney, 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield Prep at New Canaan, 7 p.m.

West Haven at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Trumbull at Crosby, 10 a.m.

Bassick at Stamford, noon

Staples at South Windsor, 1 p.m.

Windsor at St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m.