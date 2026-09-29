FCIAC Cross Country runs into Week 3 meets

The Staples and Fairfield Warde boys, and New Canaan girls have made it through the first two weeks of the cross country season unbeaten, and will put those perfect records on the line when Week 3 meets take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here are the standings and this week’s schedule.

[FCIAC Boys Cross Country Standings]

[FCIAC Girls Cross Country Standings]

Click the meets below for results

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Fairfield Ludlowe, Wilton and Trumbull at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Brien McMahon, Danbury and St. Joseph at Staples, 4 p.m.

Darien, Fairfield Warde and Stamford at New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Bridgeport Central, Greenwich and Norwalk at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.