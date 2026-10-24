Matchups set for the FCIAC girls soccer tournament

The field is set for the 2026 FCIAC girls soccer tournament, which gets underway with quarterfinals games on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the home sites of the top four seeds

St. Joseph nailed down the No. 1 seed with its win over Norwalk on Friday, finishing the regular season with a 13-0-2 conference record.

Greenwich edged Ridgefield (12-0-2) for the No. 2 seed, with Ridgefield taking the No. 3 spot. Trumbull (12-3-0) is the No. 4 seed.

The road teams for the quarterfinals are No. 5 Staples (9-4-2), No. 6 Fairfield Ludlowe (6-4-5), No. 7 Brien McMahon (7-6-2) and No. 8 Fairfield Warde (6-5-4).

Here are the quarterfinal matchups:

Tuesday, Oct 27

No. 8 Fairfield Warde (6-5-4) at No. 1 St. Joseph (13-0-2), 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Brien McMahon (7-6-2) at No. 2 Greenwich (13-1-1), TBA

No. 6 Fairfield Ludlowe (6-4-5) at No. 3 Ridgefield (12-0-3), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Staples (9-4-2) at No. 4 Trumbull (12-3-0), 4 p.m.

FCIAC Semifinals at Fairfield Warde

Friday, Oct. 30, 5/7 p.m.

FCIAC Final at Fairfield Warde

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m.