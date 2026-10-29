FCIAC field hockey tournament set

The quarterfinal matchups are set for the FCIAC field hockey tournament, which gets underway this weekend with games on Friday and Saturday.

Darien, which finished the regular season with a perfect conference mark, is the No. 1 seed.

The rest of the top four includes No. 2 Staples, No. 3 Fairfield Ludlowe and No. 4 Wilton.

The top four seeds host quarterfinal games, and the tournament will move to neutral sites after that, with the semifinals at Brien McMahon Wednesday, Nov. 4, and the final at Greenwich on Friday, Nov. 6.

Here is the tournament schedule:

FCIAC Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Friday, Oct. 30

No. 8 Ridgefield (7-6-1-0) at No. 1 Darien (14-0-0-0), 3:30

No. 6 Greenwich (8-6-0-0) at No. 3 Fairfield Ludlowe (12-0-0-2), 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

No. 7 Norwalk (7-6-0-1) at No. 2 Staples (13-1-0-0), noon

No. 5 New Canaan (10-3-0-1) at No. 4 Wilton (11-2-0-1), noon

FCIAC Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

FCIAC Final at Greenwich HS

Saturday, Nov. 7, noon