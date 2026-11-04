St. Joseph repeats as FCIAC girls soccer champion

The St. Joseph Cadets won their second consecutive FCIAC girls soccer championship with a 2-0 shutout of the Ridgefield Tigers in the final.

Sophia Santorsola scored both St. Joseph goals, one in the 39th minute and the other in the 79th minute. Sara Wicker and Maria Clara Barros had one assist each.

Goalie Cailyn O’Hara made four saves for the shutout. Ridgefield goalie Cathryn Mills made two saves.

St. Joseph has now won eight FCIAC championships, all since 2008, and has won four times in five years while reaching the final in each of the past five seasons.

St. Joseph 2, Ridgefield 0

Ridgefield 0 0 – 0

St. Joseph 1 1 – 2

Scoring: SJ – Sophia Santorsola, assisted by Wicker, 39th minute; SJ – Santorsola (Maria Clara Baros), 79th minute

Saves: R – Cathryn Mills 2; SJ – Cailyn O’Hara 4