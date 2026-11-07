Darien defeats Fairfield Ludlowe for second straight FCIAC field hockey championship

The Darien Blue Wave won the 2026 FCIAC field hockey championship with a 5-2 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe in the final Saturday afternoon at Greenwich High School.

Darien scored twice in the first quarter and led by three at halftime.

The FCIAC championship is Darien’s 18th overall, breaking a tie with Greenwich, which has 17. The Blue Wave has won the last two conference titles and had five in the last six years.

Fairfield Ludlowe was making its first-ever appearance in the FCIAC final.

No. 1 Darien 5, No. 3 Fairfield Ludlowe 2

Ludlowe 0 0 1 1 – 2

Darien 2 1 1 1 – 5

Goals: Darien – Skylar Stephens 3, Bibi Osberg 1, Avery Little 1; Ludlowe – Lily McClay 2.

Saves: D – Ella Harrison 8, L – Erin McNamara 11