The FCIAC will have eight teams playing for five state championships in soccer, volleyball and field hockey at the CIAC tournament finals this weekend.

Three of the matchups are head-to-head between two league teams, with Fairfield Ludlowe facing Darien in Class L field hockey; Trumbull facing Greenwich in Class LL volleyball; and Greenwich facing Staples in Class LL boys soccer.

Wilton will play in the Class M field hockey final, and St. Joseph will play in the Class LL girls soccer final.

The FCIAC’s girls swim teams will be competing in the State Open at Yale on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The finals and the swim State Open are being streamed by the NFHS Network via subscription. Click the links below each game.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Field Hockey Finals at Wethersfield HS

Class L: No. 3 Fairfield Ludlowe vs. No. 1 Darien, 11 a.m.

NFHS Streaming

Class M: Wilton vs. No. 1 Branford, 1:15 p.m.

NFHS Streaming

Class LL Volleyball Final at East Haven HS

No. 3 Trumbull vs. No. 1 Greenwich, 3 p.m.

NFHS Streaming

Class LL Girls Soccer Final at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

No. 3 Glastonbury vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 6:15 p.m.

NFHS Streaming

Sunday, Nov. 22

Class LL Boys Soccer Final at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

No. 6 Greenwich vs. No. 1 Staples, 12:30 p.m.

NFHS Streaming

State Open Girls Swimming

At Kiphuth Pool, Yale, 1 p.m.

NFHS Streaming