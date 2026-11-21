FCIAC teams won three state championships on Saturday with Fairfield Ludlowe and Wilton winning in field hockey; and Greenwich winning in girls volleyball.

The conference will add one more title tomorrow, with Staples and Greenwich going head-to-head for the Class LL boys soccer championship at 11:45 a.m., at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford.

Class L Field Hockey Final: Fairfield Ludlowe 2, Darien 1

Fairfield Ludlowe won its first state championship in field hockey with a 2-1 victory over top-seeded Darien in the Class L final. Darien had beaten the Falcons during the regular season and in the FCIAC final.

Emerson McClay scored both goals for Fairfield Ludlowe and Erin McNamara made eight saves. Darien’s goal was from Skylar Stephens.

Class M Field Hockey Final: Wilton 1, Branford 0

Casey O’Connor scored in the final minute to give Wilton a 1-0 win and the Class M championship. Maeve Ryder assisted on the play with a pass.

It was the Warriors’ seventh state championship and their first since 2015.

Class LL Volleyball Final: Greenwich 3, Trumbull 0

The Greenwich Cardinals finished a perfect 24-0 season with a 3-0 shutout of Trumbull in the Class LL final. The Cardinals won a tight first set and then sweet 28-26, 25-13, 25-17.

It’s Greenwich’s second straight state championship and its fifth overall, with four of those coming since 2017.

Class LL Girls Soccer Final: Glastonbury 2, St. Joseph 1 (2 OT)

St. Joseph lost its bid for a 10th girls soccer state championship with a 2-1 overtime loss to Glastonbury in the Class LL final.

Glastonbury’s Brenna Gregorski scored in a second OT for the game-winner.