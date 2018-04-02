FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes, February, 2018

Catherine Allison, Fairfield Warde

This Honor Roll student with a 4.0 GPA has received an AFROTC Scholarship and plans on majoring in Russian Studies at the University of Pittsburgh.

Catherine has been a member of the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society during her junior and senior years and as a senior she became a member of the National Latin Honor Society.

She stepped in the middle of the season to become a co-captain of the girls basketball team for the second half of the season after the team lost one of its captains to injury.

Catherine has volunteered as a tutor in middle school art classrooms and by painting murals for school.

Katherine Schoenherr, Ridgefield

Katherine has been a High Honor Roll student throughout her high school career as she has an unweighted GPA of 4.166 and an overall weighted GPA of 4.438.

She is a National Honor Society member who has received multiple academic recognition awards. She received the Regis College Book Award.

Katherine played soccer for nine years before she became a member of the varsity cheerleading team as a junior.

This violinist has been a principal in the RHS Symphonic Orchestra for three years.

Katherine is the president of Ridgefield High School’s Robin Hood Club and is a volunteer for Safe Rides of Ridgefield.

She will attend the University of Delaware as a nursing major.

Kylie Martin, Darien

Kylie is a full member of the Math National Honor Society and Chinese National Honor Society and has achieved a 3.65 GPA.

She has taken mostly AP and Honors classes and is a High Honor Roll student.

Kylie was on the field hockey team as a freshman, cross country team as a sophomore and junior, ski team all four years, and tennis team as a junior. She raced in the state skiing final race all four years.

Kylie has volunteered for Feed My Starving Children, St. Luke’s Church and William Syndrome Association.

She is founder and president of the Refugee Support Club, a Senior Link Leader, and a member of the Garden Club, DAWG Club and DHS Tutoring Club.

Mary Fitton, Staples

This senior captain of the gymnastics team has compiled a 3.93 GPA as a High Honors student throughout high school.

Mary was a very good high school all-around gymnast who made the All-FCIAC Girls Gymnastics Second Team during her freshman, junior and senior seasons. She also received the Coaches Award as a freshman and junior.

She has volunteered many hours with the National Charity League Chapter in Westport since her freshman year. During her freshman, sophomore and junior years she received the Grade Level Service Award, which recognizes the girls in each grade with the highest number of philanthropy hours.

Mary will attend Boston College.

Sean Walters, Brien McMahon

Sean has been a High Honor Roll student and achieved a 3.96 GPA while taking College, AP and Honors level courses.

This senior has been a four-year member of the cross country, indoor and outdoor track teams.

He is President of the Peer Mentor Program at McMahon and the senior is also a member of the Marching Band, Honors Wind Symphony and Jazz Band.

Sean is a certified lifeguard at the New Canaan YMCA. He is an Eagle Scout, has volunteered for many community organizations and plans on continuing to volunteer while he is in college, where he plans to study Biomedical Engineering.

Lauryn Menzie, Danbury

This senior captain of the varsity cheerleading team has a 4.077 GPA by having made High Honor Roll every semester since her freshman year.

Lauryn also excelled as a cheerleader as she was an All-FCIAC cheerleader in 2015, ’17 and ’18, which was every year she was a member of the team, and she was All-State this year. She was also a member of the strong girls track and field program as a freshman and sophomore.

She is involved in several extracurricular activities, volunteers much time to community organizations and participates in events to raise charitable funds. Lauryn is a member of Danbury High School’s BOG Executive Council, she was accepted into Peer Leadership (Selective leadership program at DHS), she volunteered to help coach the HCYS middle and elementary school cheerleading teams, and she participated in Safe Walk and a Walk to End Alzeimers.

Lauryn will attend Eastern Connecticut State University.

Covadonga Perez Pelaez, Wilton

Covadonga, treasurer of the National Honor Society, has made Honor Roll throughout her high school career as she has a 3.8 GPA.

She made the 2018 All-FCIAC Girls Indoor Track and Field First Team when she was runner-up in the shot put with her throw of 32 feet, 11½ inches and she holds the indoor school record of 33-11.

Covadonga has been captain of both the indoor and outdoor track as a junior and senior and was a four-year member of the girls soccer program, including the last two as a member of the varsity team.

She is vice president of the History Club and secretary of UNICEF Club, a member of Wilton Safe Rides and the American Cancer Society Club, and a volunteer for TOP Soccer in Wilton.

Ben Mellor, Fairfield Ludlowe

All of Ben’s classes have been either Honors or AP, including AP courses such as Statistics and Physics, he made the Headmaster’s List in 10 of the first 13 marking periods and Honor Roll in three of the first 13 marking periods, and he has a 4.15 GPA.

Ben is a member of the National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and a recipient of the Rochester Institute of Technology Book Award.

He has been a three-season runner throughout his high school career for the cross country, indoor and outdoor track teams. Ben received the Ludlowe Outdoor Track Most Improved Award as a sophomore in 2016 and the Ludlowe Cross Country Scholar Athlete Award this past fall.

Ben plans on being a three-season runner at Colby College.

He volunteers as a Junior Deacon at his church.

Molly Murray, Trinity Catholic

Molly, among the quality youngsters profiled in the Top Ten Teens to Watch feature story in Stamford Magazine, has steadily improved as a student and athlete throughout high school and she will attend the College of the Holy Cross this coming fall.

This National Honor Society member had a GPA of 3.52 during her first three years and had a 3.73 GPA in the first quarter of her senior year.

Molly has been a four-year member and eventually a senior captain for both the girls volleyball and girls basketball teams. As a sophomore she received the Mickey Lione Jr. Scholarship for promising young students who display academic and extracurricular excellence and last June she received the Mary Kay Smith Award.

Molly is a member of the school’s Ambassadors Club and treasurer of the Business Club, and she volunteers at Norwalk’s Animal PAWS Shelter and as a coach for the Stamford Youngtimers girls basketball program.

Kimberley Holly, Westhill

Kimberley has maintained a 3.56 GPA while taking mostly Honors and AP classes and as a junior she balanced and budgeted her time so well that she achieved a 3.88 GPA while also working 30 hours per week at her two-year job and being among the top athletes for Westhill’s girls track and field program.

She was pleasantly surprised to be named team captain as a junior and eventually scored the most points at the city championship meet. She was the team MVP during her indoor season of 2016 in addition to being recipient of the Coaches Award four times.

Kimberley has also taken the time to volunteer at her local church and at the Brighton Gardens senior assisted living home.

Bobby Gummer, Norwalk

This National Honor Society member has an unweighted GPA of 3.6 and he will attend Stevens Institute of Technology this coming fall to study Quantitative Finance and also play for the club Division III ice hockey team.

Bobby was played defense and helped his high school ice hockey team qualify for the state tournament all three years he was on the team. He has also been on his high school golf team and is a very good skier.

He was co-president/founder of Norwalk High School’s Young Americans for Freedom Club.