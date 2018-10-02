FCIAC Football Week Four By The Numbers: Three unbeatens, big matchups, and Falcons work OT

Week Four of the FCIAC football season is in the books, and the three league leaders remained undefeated with decisive wins on Friday and Saturday.

As we near the halfway point, there are a few surprises and a few expected contenders.

Here’s a look at some of the numbers from Week Four.

3

Unbeaten teams remaining in FCIAC football. The Darien Blue Wave and Staples Wreckers are both 4-0 after their wins this week, while Greenwich is 3-0. At least one team will fall from the undefeated ranks next weekend, as Staples plays at Darien at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 6. Greenwich will play at New Canaan (3-1) at 7 p.m. that same day.

20

Points allowed by the Darien defense in four games this season — an average of just five per contest. The Wave shut out Brien McMahon, while allowing Ridgefield, St. Joseph and Stamford one touchdown apiece. Most impressively, Darien held St. Joseph to just 77 yards of offense after the Cadets’ opening drive in week three.

153

Points scored by the Greenwich offense in three games — an average of 51 per game. The Cardinals have been on fire offensively, led by seniors Gavin Muir at quarterback and Tysen Comizio at running back. Greenwich found the end zone eight times against Norwalk, shutting out the Bears 55-0.

117

Rushing yards for Comizio in Greenwich’s shutout of Norwalk. Comizio carried the ball just 10 times for an average of 11.7 yards per rush, and scored on three touchdowns. For the season, he has 32 carries for 262 yards and 6 TDs.

108

Rushing yards for St. Joseph running back Jaden Shirden, who helped lead the Cadets to a 47-0 shutout of Wilton in a bounce-back game on Saturday. Shirden scored touchdowns on runs of 35, 4, 10, and 2 yards.

15

Yard punt return for New Canaan’s Christian Sibbett during the Rams’ 38-14 win over the Westhill Vikings Saturday at Dunning Field. The short return was due to pressure from the New Canaan defense, which forced the punter to kick on the run. Sibbett picked the ball out of the air and pounded through a couple of tackles for the TD.

28-27

Victory in double overtime for head coach Mitch Ross’s Ludlowe Falcons in their game against the Brien McMahon Senators on Friday. The teams were tied 14-14 at the end of regulation and 21-21 after one overtime, before the Falcons won the game. Quarterback Colin Wilson hit Jake Northrup for a 10-yard TD to tie the score, and kicker Victor Cunha iced the game with his extra point.

4

Touchdown passes for Ludlowe QB Colin Wilson in the victory over McMahon. Wilson threw TD passes of 65 yards to Brian Howell and 17 yards to Carlos Moreno, and then connected with Jake Northrup for two 10-yard TDs in overtime.

3-1

Record of the Ludlowe Falcons through four games after winning just one game in total the past two seasons combined. Ludlowe was 0-10 in 2016 and 1-9 last year in Mitch Ross’s first year as head coach. The Falcons will look to continued their winning ways when they host Trinity Catholic (0-4) at 6 p.m., Friday, at Taft Field.

35-17

Score of Staples’ win over Ridgefield at Tiger Hollow on Friday night. Wreckers’ running back Tim Luciano scored three of the team’s five touchdowns, finding the end zone on runs of 10, 1, and 4 yards.

48-6

Score of the Warde Mustangs’ win over the Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers at Kennedy Stadium in Bridgeport last Thursday. The victory evened Warde’s record at 2-2 through four games heading into a week five contest at Danbury. The Hatters are 3-1 this season.

50 + 18

Yards on turnovers which resulted in touchdowns for the Mustangs. After Warde scored the game’s opening touchdown, Jeff Seganos had a pick six which covered half the field, and Connor Burt returned a fumble 18 yards for another score to make it 21-0.