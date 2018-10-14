Meet The Captains: Connor Fay, Darien Football

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Connor Fay, Darien

School Year: Senior

Sport: Football

Position: Middle Linebacker

Other sports: Baseball

Extracurricular activities: Volunteer Firefighter, School President, President of Fellowship of a Christian Athletes – Darien Chapter, Piano player

Head Coach Rob Trifone: Connor Fay was our starting mike linebacker (middle inside LB) last year and he’s one of the better linebackers in the league if not the state. Everyone on the team would agree that he is the consummate leader of the team. He is vocal and they all respect Connor and he’s just that type of kid.”