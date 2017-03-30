FCIAC
FCIAC places 21 on CHSCA All-State boys ice hockey teams

Posted by FCIAC on March 30, 2017 in Awards, FCIAC, Ice Hockey News, News ·

The FCIAC had 21 boys ice hockey players, including three from the Div. I state champion Ridgefield Tigers, named to the Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State team for the 2016-17 season.

The honorees were chosen by the CHSCA members.

The Div. I First Team featured five FCIAC stars, including goalie Sean Keegans, defenseman Harrison Chuma, and forward Matteo van Wees of the Ridgefield Tigers. Van Wees was also named the CHSCA Player of the Year.

The Tigers, who went 22-2, defeated Northwest Catholic, 6-2, to win their first-ever Div. I title last week.

Also making the Div. I First Team were defenseman Drew Morris of New Canaan, and goalie Ryan Wilson of St. Joseph.

The complete list of honorees is below, with FCIAC players in bold.

Div. 1 First Team

Goalies

Sean Keegans, Ridgefield

Ryan Wilson, St Joseph

Joseph Sitarz, East Catholic

Defensemen

Drew Morris, New Canaan

Harrison Chuma, Ridgefield

Brett Reid, Xavier

Alex Lynch, West Haven

Craig Montemerlo, SGWL

Forwards

Matteo van Wees, Ridgefield – Player of the Year

Jake Blackwell, Hamden

Tanner Walker, Glastonbury

Peter Richetelli, West Haven

Ryan Sherba, Northwest Catholic

Div. 1 Second Team

Goalie

Brendan Serenson, West Haven

Defenseman

Nathan Amaral, Glastonbury

Forwards

Vincent Paolillo, Notre Dame- West Haven

Trevor Suydam, Glastonbury

Kevin Wright, Greenwich

Tyler Hill, New Canaan

Anthony Ceolin, Northwest Catholic

Austin Rupp, SGWL

Jake Bourdeau, SGWL

Matthew Ciaburro, Notre Dame-West Haven

Christopher Brown, Fairfield Prep

Arden Cohen, Darien

Div. 2 First Team

Goalie

Shane Conciatore, NFI

Defensemen

Matt Latella, East Haven

Jake Liebowitz, Trumbull

Jake Harwell, Watertown/Pomperaug

Andrew DeCaspenis, South Windsor

Matthew Carlucci, NFI

Forwards

Nick Capone, East Haven

Timothy Arena, Farmington Valley

Andrew Gobany, Milford

Zachary Polo, Conard

Nick Rich, Westhill/Stamford

Jason Csejka, Amity

Nick Mayer, E.O. Smith/Tolland

Ricky Sandella, Guilford

Joe Aloi, East Haven

Div. 2 Second Team

Goalie

Christian Compolattaro, Westhill/Stamford

Defensemen

Douglas McLenithan, Milford

Peyton Meyer, New Milford

Peter Hoffman, Farmington Valley

Cameron Gaylor, Enfield/Fermi

Ryan Hilton, Hand

Forwards

John Nilsen, Westhill/Stamford

Jimmy Cronin, Milford

Samuel New, Staples/Weston/Shelton

Scott Klouda, Branford

Vinnie Solla, Cheshire

Sam Mitchell, NFI

Brian McKee, North Branford

Evan Valenti, E.O. Smith/Tolland

Nathan Capriglione, New Milford

Jake Aloi, East Haven

Brady Jensen, Trumbull

Jack Ring, Guilford

John DeLucia, Guilford

Div. 3 First Team

Goalie

Will Slohm, Shepaug/Litch./Thom./Nonn.

Defensemen

Chris Blanchard, Lyman Hall/H-K/Coginchaug

Derek Lue, Norwalk/McMahon

Jimmy Notarfrancesco, Sheehan

Finn Bambery, Housatonic/Northwestern

Forwards

Elijah Begin, Masuk

Domenic Cartelli, Newtown

Paul Wheatley, WMRP

Kyle Converse, Joel Barlow

Kevin Remson, Norwalk/McMahon

Ryan Black, Woodstock Academy

Hunter Boileau, Lyman Hall/H-K/Coginchaug

Div. 3 Second Team

Goalies

Stephen Vaughan, WMRP

Alex Sywak, Wilton

Caleb Wilcox, Woodstock Academy

Kyle Murphy, Newtown

Defensemen

Andrew Powell, Joel Barlow

Matthew Roberts, Newington Co-op

Jake Levato, Trinity Catholic

Andrew Booth, Hall/Southington

Gunner Moore, Woodstock Academy

Forwards

Connor Scanlan, Trinity Catholic

Zachary Forrest, WMRP

Nathan DeLuca, Woodstock Academy

Andrew Bannon, Redhawks

Quinn Sandor, Norwalk/McMahon

Jeremy Fortin, Hall/Southington

Scott Bradley, Lyman Hall/H-K/Coginchaug

Connor Morton, BCR

Alec Biegen, Wilton

Douglas Alfidi, BBD

Ridgefield’s Matteo van Wees (22) tips in a goal during the Tigers’ FCIAC semifinal win in March. van Wees was named the CHSCA Player of the Year for 2016-17. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

FCIAC

FCIAC

FCIAC

