FCIAC places 21 on CHSCA All-State boys ice hockey teams

The FCIAC had 21 boys ice hockey players, including three from the Div. I state champion Ridgefield Tigers, named to the Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State team for the 2016-17 season.
The honorees were chosen by the CHSCA members.
The Div. I First Team featured five FCIAC stars, including goalie Sean Keegans, defenseman Harrison Chuma, and forward Matteo van Wees of the Ridgefield Tigers. Van Wees was also named the CHSCA Player of the Year.
The Tigers, who went 22-2, defeated Northwest Catholic, 6-2, to win their first-ever Div. I title last week.
Also making the Div. I First Team were defenseman Drew Morris of New Canaan, and goalie Ryan Wilson of St. Joseph.
The complete list of honorees is below, with FCIAC players in bold.
Div. 1 First Team
Goalies
Sean Keegans, Ridgefield
Ryan Wilson, St Joseph
Joseph Sitarz, East Catholic
Defensemen
Drew Morris, New Canaan
Harrison Chuma, Ridgefield
Brett Reid, Xavier
Alex Lynch, West Haven
Craig Montemerlo, SGWL
Forwards
Matteo van Wees, Ridgefield – Player of the Year
Jake Blackwell, Hamden
Tanner Walker, Glastonbury
Peter Richetelli, West Haven
Ryan Sherba, Northwest Catholic
Div. 1 Second Team
Goalie
Brendan Serenson, West Haven
Defenseman
Nathan Amaral, Glastonbury
Forwards
Vincent Paolillo, Notre Dame- West Haven
Trevor Suydam, Glastonbury
Kevin Wright, Greenwich
Tyler Hill, New Canaan
Anthony Ceolin, Northwest Catholic
Austin Rupp, SGWL
Jake Bourdeau, SGWL
Matthew Ciaburro, Notre Dame-West Haven
Christopher Brown, Fairfield Prep
Arden Cohen, Darien
Div. 2 First Team
Goalie
Shane Conciatore, NFI
Defensemen
Matt Latella, East Haven
Jake Liebowitz, Trumbull
Jake Harwell, Watertown/Pomperaug
Andrew DeCaspenis, South Windsor
Matthew Carlucci, NFI
Forwards
Nick Capone, East Haven
Timothy Arena, Farmington Valley
Andrew Gobany, Milford
Zachary Polo, Conard
Nick Rich, Westhill/Stamford
Jason Csejka, Amity
Nick Mayer, E.O. Smith/Tolland
Ricky Sandella, Guilford
Joe Aloi, East Haven
Div. 2 Second Team
Goalie
Christian Compolattaro, Westhill/Stamford
Defensemen
Douglas McLenithan, Milford
Peyton Meyer, New Milford
Peter Hoffman, Farmington Valley
Cameron Gaylor, Enfield/Fermi
Ryan Hilton, Hand
Forwards
John Nilsen, Westhill/Stamford
Jimmy Cronin, Milford
Samuel New, Staples/Weston/Shelton
Scott Klouda, Branford
Vinnie Solla, Cheshire
Sam Mitchell, NFI
Brian McKee, North Branford
Evan Valenti, E.O. Smith/Tolland
Nathan Capriglione, New Milford
Jake Aloi, East Haven
Brady Jensen, Trumbull
Jack Ring, Guilford
John DeLucia, Guilford
Div. 3 First Team
Goalie
Will Slohm, Shepaug/Litch./Thom./Nonn.
Defensemen
Chris Blanchard, Lyman Hall/H-K/Coginchaug
Derek Lue, Norwalk/McMahon
Jimmy Notarfrancesco, Sheehan
Finn Bambery, Housatonic/Northwestern
Forwards
Elijah Begin, Masuk
Domenic Cartelli, Newtown
Paul Wheatley, WMRP
Kyle Converse, Joel Barlow
Kevin Remson, Norwalk/McMahon
Ryan Black, Woodstock Academy
Hunter Boileau, Lyman Hall/H-K/Coginchaug
Div. 3 Second Team
Goalies
Stephen Vaughan, WMRP
Alex Sywak, Wilton
Caleb Wilcox, Woodstock Academy
Kyle Murphy, Newtown
Defensemen
Andrew Powell, Joel Barlow
Matthew Roberts, Newington Co-op
Jake Levato, Trinity Catholic
Andrew Booth, Hall/Southington
Gunner Moore, Woodstock Academy
Forwards
Connor Scanlan, Trinity Catholic
Zachary Forrest, WMRP
Nathan DeLuca, Woodstock Academy
Andrew Bannon, Redhawks
Quinn Sandor, Norwalk/McMahon
Jeremy Fortin, Hall/Southington
Scott Bradley, Lyman Hall/H-K/Coginchaug
Connor Morton, BCR
Alec Biegen, Wilton
Douglas Alfidi, BBD