FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

Wilton girls lacrosse tips Greenwich in battle of FCIAC powers

Posted by J.B. Cozens on April 14, 2017 in Lacrosse News, News ·

The Wilton High girls lacrosse team notched its second big one-goal win in three days by holding on for an 8-7 victory over Greenwich on Thursday night at home.

The Warriors (4-1) used a similar recipe to that of Tuesday’s 10-9 win at Ridgefield. They fell behind early, pulled even midway through the game, and eventually seized the momentum, and the lead, in the final 10 minutes or so.

Then, they held on for dear life in the final minute to ward off the Cardinals, who threatened to tie right until the end in a crazy finish.

The Warriors stayed unbeaten (3-0) in FCIAC play.

“It feels great to be undefeated in FCIAC play. That’s our goal, to go into FCIACs beating everyone there,” Wilton goalie Paige Brown told the Wilton Bulletin. “Our team really knows how to finish a game. We’re very good at adjusting to the play. We have so much chemistry that we can really bring it together in the second half.”

Click here for the full story

Wilton’s Margaret Smith fires off a shot during the Warriors’ 8-7 win over the Greenwich Cardinals on Thursday. — GretchenMcMahonPhotography.com/Wilton Bulletin photo

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls Lacrosse - Warde 15, Trumbull 11
About author
FCIAC

J.B. Cozens

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress