Wilton girls lacrosse tips Greenwich in battle of FCIAC powers

The Wilton High girls lacrosse team notched its second big one-goal win in three days by holding on for an 8-7 victory over Greenwich on Thursday night at home.

The Warriors (4-1) used a similar recipe to that of Tuesday’s 10-9 win at Ridgefield. They fell behind early, pulled even midway through the game, and eventually seized the momentum, and the lead, in the final 10 minutes or so.

Then, they held on for dear life in the final minute to ward off the Cardinals, who threatened to tie right until the end in a crazy finish.

The Warriors stayed unbeaten (3-0) in FCIAC play.

“It feels great to be undefeated in FCIAC play. That’s our goal, to go into FCIACs beating everyone there,” Wilton goalie Paige Brown told the Wilton Bulletin. “Our team really knows how to finish a game. We’re very good at adjusting to the play. We have so much chemistry that we can really bring it together in the second half.”

