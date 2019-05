NEW CANAAN — If the “sophomore stud” goalie, as his coach called him, is stopping everything coming near him, and if he and his defense are getting on the same page in communication, it’s not a good time to be someone other than Darien in state boys lacrosse.

The No. 1 Blue Wave dominated defensively, holding New Canaan scoreless for almost 32 minutes Saturday at Dunning Stadium, beating the Rams 12-4 to secure the top seed in the FCIAC.

