FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes, Spring, 2019

Alexa Andrews, Trumbull Girls Outdoor Track and Field

Alexa has a 4.12 GPA as a High Honor Roll student and has been inducted into the National Honor Society as well as the Spanish Honor Society.

She is currently a member of the girls’ outdoor track and field team and was a four-year member of the soccer program.

Alexa is a member of the Spanish Club and Bible Club, a recipient of the Community Service Award, and she is very involved with her church.

Chad Knight, Staples Baseball

Chad has been four-year starter and a team captain in each of the past two years for Staples’ perennially-strong baseball program.

The Duke University baseball commit has achieved a 3.9 GPA while taking many Honors and AP classes and has been an Honor Roll designee all four years.

Chad has received recognition for excellence in Physics and biliteracy in Spanish and is a member of the Westport Service League of Boys.

He has been selected to the All-FCIAC and Class LL All-State teams in each of the previous two years and last year he was the 2018 FCIAC Player of the Year. As a sophomore he led the 11th-seeded Wreckers to their first state Class LL championship when he was the winning pitcher he belted a go-ahead two-run home run in their 5-1 victory over top-seeded Amity on June 10, 2017.

Chad is a two-time GameTimeCT All-State selection and he was also selected to the USA Today All-Connecticut Second Team after receiving first-team honors as a sophomore.

Ashley Amirsakas, Darien Girls Golf

The senior with a GPA of 3.52 has been a member of the girls’ golf and cheerleading teams all four years, and a two-year captain for both squads during her junior and senior years.

Last spring Ashley was the MVP of the girls’ golf team selected All-FCIAC Honorable Mention. She then added another MVP this past fall for cheerleading.

Ashley is an anchor for Blue Wave News and she assists with the morning announcements. She is a co-captain for Unite for Africa, a Senior Link Leader and was a featured dancer in Theatre 308’s performance of “Chicago” this spring.

Ashley will play on the women’s golf team at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

Abby Sottile, Westhill Girls Lacrosse

Abby has an unweighted GPA of 3.76 and has been a member of the field hockey and ice hockey teams for all four years of high school, along with playing lacrosse her senior year. Abby was a co-captain for both the field hockey and ice hockey teams this past fall and winter as a senior.

She was awarded defensive MVP after her junior year of field hockey and as a senior was awarded MVP and selected All-FCIAC West. She was also All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in ice hockey as a senior.

Abby is a member of the National Honor Society and LanD Crew mentoring program and was a recipient of the Wellesley Book Award.

Abby plans to attend Clemson University and play club field hockey.

Katie Coolidge, Fairfield Ludlowe Girls Tennis

This four-year player and senior captain of Ludlowe’s girls’ tennis team is a High Honor Roll student who as achieved a 4.23 GPA while taking many AP courses.

Katie is a member of the National Honor Society and Latin Honor Society.

She was the recipient of the Tulane Book Award and multiple National Latin Exam Scholar awards and takes two languages – both Latin and Spanish. She is also Ludlowe’s Board of Education school representative and a HOBY representative.

Katie participates in National Charity League and volunteers at the Pequot Library and Cardinal Shehan Center.

Next year she will be continuing her education at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Jacob Hansen, Westhill Boys Lacrosse

Jacob, a four-year member and now a senior captain for the boys’ lacrosse team, registered a cumulative weighted GPA of 4.18 gthrough his junior year.

He volunteers for numerous local programs including Stamford Lacrosse Association, CT City Lacrosse, Stamford Youngtimers and Creative Learning.

Jacob is a member of the Captains Council and he received the Wells College Leadership Award.

Madison French, Norwalk Girls Tennis

This High Honor student is a member of the National Honor Society who currently has a cumulative weighted GPA of 4.368, having taken eight AP classes at NHS.

Madison will pursue a Nursing degree when she attends Boston College.

She has played for the varsity girls’ tennis team since her sophomore year and she was also a member of the field hockey program when she was an underclassman.

Madison is a Sunday School assistant teacher at Hope Church and she also volunteers as a camp counselor for the church’s bible camp during the summer. She was one of 13 national ambassadors for Mutt-I-Grees during the 2017-18 school years, and has volunteered almost 300 hours at Stepping Stones Children’s Museum.

Kenneth Schneider, St. Joseph Boys Golf

Kenneth is captain of the boys’ soccer and boys golf teams who has a 4.0 GPA.

He is vice president of the National Honor Society, president of Student Ambassadors, and co-president of RAAAFT club (Raising Awareness Against Abuse for Teens).

Kenney, who helped lead the boys’ soccer team to one of its better seasons in recent years, will attend Xavier University.

Lana Kareem, Fairfield Warde Girls Outdoor Track and Field

Lana has earned a 4.313 GPA thus far in her senior years and has made the Headmaster’s List while taking mostly AP and Honors classes.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Tri-M Honor Society, and National English Honor Society.

Lana will have earned nine varsity letters by the end of this spring sports season. She has been a member of the girls indoor and outdoor track programs all four years and last fall she joined the cross country team and earned her spot in the top seven varsity lineup. She has been selected Most Improved Runner in both track and cross country.

Lana is a first chair flutist for the Wind Ensemble at Warde.

She works as a tutor at Kumon Math and Reading Center in Fairfield and for the Top Hat Tutors Student Organization in Westport.

Lana will major in Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Connecticut.

Rebecca Schwartz, Stamford Softball

This National Honor Society has soared into the top five percent of her senior class as she has an unweighted GPA of 3.96 while taking AP and Honors classes.

Rebecca is a four-year varsity member and left-handed pitcher for the softball team who was awarded the team’s Scholar Athlete of the Year last year as a junior.

She is a member of the Interact Club, where she has volunteered at the after-school ROSCCO program at Newfield Elementary School. Rebecca also volunteers at Person to Person’s clothing center in Darien.

Rebecca will attend Quinnipiac University in the fall, where she has been accepted into the 3+1 Accelerated Dual Degree Business Program.

Caroline Krueger, Darien Softball

Caroline, with a GPA of 3.5, has been a member of the varsity softball and varsity girls’ basketball teams all four years and is team captain as a senior for both squads. Academically, Caroline has focused on AP and honors courses, specifically math and science.

She was the catcher for the 2017 FCIAC softball championship team as a sophomore and has been a leader toward helping the Blue Wave rebuild the softball program, batting .680 with four home runs. Caroline continues her role as a leader behind the plate on defense and as a vital threat in the lineup on offense after having recovered from serious injuries during her freshman and senior seasons.

She volunteers extensively with Darien Little League Softball and Unified Sports. She also works individually with young catchers helping them improve their skills.

Caroline will attend Franklin and Marshall College with plans to play softball and major in Match with a focus on Actuarial Science.

Cassie Smith, Ridgefield Girls Golf

This National Honors Society member with a cumulative GPA of 4.15 has made High Honors through all four years while taking mostly Honors and AP level courses.

She has played for the girls’ golf program all four years – playing junior varsity her first two years before ascending to the varsity team for her two upperclassman years and being selected a team captain during this senior year. Cassie has received both the Tiger Pride Award and FCIAC Scholar-Athlete Award during the 2018 season.

She volunteers as a catechist at St. Mary’s Parish, participates in the Names Can Really Hurt Us Program at RHS, and volunteers as a student crew member at a local children’s theater.

Cassie plans on attending the College of the Holy Cross for the next four years.

Jessica Eccleston, New Canaan Girls Ice Hockey

Jessica has an unweighted GPA of 3.7 (weighted 4.) and has achieved High Honor Roll every quarter of her high school career while taking mainly AP and Honors classes.

She has been a member of girls’ soccer for one year, varsity girls ice hockey all four years, girls travel ice hockey for all four years, and has done strength and conditioning for all four years.

Jessica was captain of the ice hockey team as a senior who led the Rams in scoring as a defenseman and was selected the MVP of the FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Tournament after helping them win a championship. They also added on a state championship. She made the All-FCIAC First Team and All-State First Team in each of her last three years after having made All-FCIAC Second Team as a freshman.

Jessica is a volunteer coach for the Connecticut Ice Cats, a local youth ice hockey program. She received the founders award from Darien Youth Hockey Association for demonstrating hard for and dedication to the sport, and for embodying the ideals of the founders.

Jessica will play ice hockey at Hamilton College.

Cassandra Lanson, Danbury Girls Outdoor Track and Field

Cassandra ranks seventh out of her 603 in her senior class with her weighted GPA of 4.671.

She achieved High Honors during the first quarter of this senior year and then Distinguished Honors in the second and third quarters as she has made either High Honors or Distinguished Honors every quarter of her high school career.

Cassandra has received the Freshman Sportsmanship Award in cross country and then the girls indoor track and field JV Sportsmanship Award during the 2015-16 season.

She will attend Northeastern University in the upcoming fall semester.

Gerri Fox, Wilton Girls Tennis

Gerri has achieved a GPA of 3.9 (unweighted 4.0 scale) and is a consistent High Honor Roll student while taking mostly AP and Honors classes. She is a member of the National Honor Society and French Honor Society.

She has played for Wilton’s girls tennis program all four years – a member of the varsity team for three years and a senior captain this spring. Gerri made the FCIAC All-East Team last year as a junior when she and her partner qualified for the Individual State Doubles Tournament.

Gerri was the recipient of the Denison Book Award for proven record of academic achievement. She is a long time Girl Scout, a dancer and a member of the Marching Band and Wind Ensemble.

Liam Byrne, Ridgefield Boys Track and Field

This National Honor Society member is a High Honor Roll student who has achieved a 4.5 GPA while taking mainly AP and Honors classes.

Liam is the throwing captain of the boys’ track and field team. This past winter he was the team’s MVP and he made All-FCIAC Second Team in the shot put.

He is a member of Lionsheart, helps coach a Little League baseball team and works with the Ridgefield Special Olympics swimming division.

Liam will continue throwing as a student-athlete at Bates College.

Owen Stanton, Fairfield Warde Baseball

Owen has earned a GPA of 4.42 while taking AP and Honors classes. He is a member of the National Honor Society and Math Honor Society.

He has played all four years for the school’s baseball program and is the starting first baseman and backup catcher for the varsity team this spring. Owen was a captain of the freshman baseball team. He also played for the freshman and junior varsity football teams as an underclassman.

Owen has received the St. Michael’s College Book Awards as well as multiple recognitions in math, science and social studies. He also plays bass in the FWHS Symphonic Orchestra.

His volunteer experience includes a variety of community service projects through SASO, assisting with Fairfield National Little League, and tutoring his peers in academic subjects.

Delaney Oak, Brien McMahon Girls Lacrosse

Delaney, who has a GPA of 3.84, has been a member of the field hockey and girls’ lacrosse teams for all four years and is a senior captain for both teams.

She helped both teams qualify for their respective state tournaments for the first time in years.

Delany volunteers at her local fire department, takes part in the junior Rowayton Civics Association, Unified Sports, and she is a lifeguard throughout the full year.

David Chuba, Norwalk Baseball

David, who has maintained a 4.45 GPA over the last four years, is an accepted member of the National Honors Society and Spanish National Honor Society.

He has been a member of the varsity baseball team for his junior and senior years as a pitcher and a team leader for the younger players.

David is acting co-president of the Bears Reaching Out With Norwalk club and is a member of the Link Crew Leaders and the Bears Beating Cancer club.

He has also taken part in the school musicals for three years and is an active member of his church youth group.

David is currently planning on attending Boston College in the coming fall.

Clare Seperack, St. Joseph Girls Tennis

Clare has achieved a 95 GPA and is an Honor Roll student while taking mostly AP and Honors classes.

She has been accepted to the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, and English National Honor Society.

Clare is senior captain of the girls’ tennis team. She made All-FCIAC Honorable Mention as a sophomore. She’s been a four-year member of both the girls’ tennis and girls’ volleyball programs.

Clare was a recipient of the Wells College Book Award, she is a student ambassador, president of the SADD club, and has participated in a service trip to Puerto Rico.

She has also volunteered at the Black Rock Food Pantry, Nichols Church Bible Study Camp, and the Center for Family Justice.

Jackson Hemphill, Fairfield Ludlowe Boys’ Track and Field

Jackson, who has a 3.95, cumulative GPA, has made Honor Roll and the Headmaster’s List all four years.

He is a member of the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society.

Jackson cleared 13 feet, 2 inches in the pole vault to defend his title at the 2018-19 FCIAC Indoor Track and Field Championships. He has qualified for the pole vault in virtually all the conference and state championship meets during both the indoor and outdoor seasons the last couple years and is the school record holder in the event for both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Jackson was a team captain of both track teams in each of the last two years and a recipient of the indoor track team’s 2017-18 Coach’s Award for leadership and achievement.

He was nominated by Headmaster to represent Ludlowe High at the Rotary Leadership Conference.

Jackson was recruited by Tufts University to be a pole vaulter for its track and field team.

Ryan Caldwell, Danbury Outdoor Track and Field

Ryan is an Honor Roll student with a 4.689 while taking mostly AP and Honors Classes and he has been accepted into the National Honor Society.

This three-season distance runner has been a four-year member of the cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field programs and a senior captain for all three teams.

Ryan ran his way onto the 2018 All-FCIAC Boys Cross Country First Team by improving his placing from the previous year when he made All-FCIAC Second Team as a junior.

He then made All-FCIAC First Team this past indoor season as a member of the 4×400 and sprint medley relay teams and he and his 4×400 relay teams then earned All-State honors.

Ryan volunteered with the Youth Volunteer Corp. through United Way and with the St. Gregory the Great Church.

He plans to continue his distance running career as a student-athlete for the cross country and track teams at Springfield College.

John Gatt, Brien McMahon Boys Lacrosse

This National Honor Society member has made High Honor Roll every quarter of his high school career to achieve a 4.4 cumulative GPA.

John is a senior captain and four-year member of the boys’ lacrosse team.

He is also a class secretary and co-president of the school’s Unified Sports Team.

Andy Llie, Trumbull Boys Tennis

Andy has excelled in the classroom and on the tennis courts.

He has a 4.4 weighted GPA while taking mostly Honors and AP classes and was selected for the school’s National Honor Society.

Andy commenced with his superb high school tennis career by winning the state championship and earning

Andy was selected to the All-FCIAC First Team Singles in 2017 and ’18. Last spring season he was undefeated during the conference season and the MVP of the FCIAC. He won six straight singles matches to become the state Class LL singles champion and then he won three singles matches at the State Open to advance to the final.

He is vice president of Trumbull High’s stock market club. Andy has also volunteered to teach at children’s tennis clinics around the area.

Jackson Fretty, Greenwich Boys Golf

Jackson secured his status as the best high school golfer in the state last spring and he also excels just as much in the classroom.

This National Honor Society member with the 4.8 GPA has made Honor Roll all four years and is bound for Princeton.

Jackson received the Silver Medal on the National Latin Exam, he was also a recipient of the Excellence in Civics/U.S. Government Social Studies Award, and he was an English Department Distinguished Scholar as a junior. He was also accepted into the Science National Honor Society as a junior and senior.

Jackson was the FCIAC Player of the Year and the Connecticut Player of the Year as a junior in 2018 when he led the Cardinals to conference and state Division I team titles. He was medalist at the 2018 FCIAC Boys Golf Tournament when he fired a 6-under-par 65 at Fairchild Wheeler’s Black Course. Then he shot a 3-under-par 68 at the Stanley Club in New Britain to become medalist at the Division I state tournament. The versatile athlete was also a member of the school’s basketball program as an underclassman.

Jackson has volunteered at Neighbor to Neighbor, a clothing and food distribution center, throughout all four years of high school. He has put in over 100 hours of volunteering.

Katherine Large, Greenwich Girls Lacrosse

This three-sport student-athlete is a High Honor Roll student with a 4.7 GPA and an AP Scholar with Distinction.

Katherine is a member of the National Honor Society, French Honor Society, Math Honor Society and Science National Honor Society. She is a two-time recipient of the Excellence in Math Award and was named Science Student of the Marking Period in Honors Biology and Honor Chemistry.

Katherine will play lacrosse at the University of Chicago. She was a member of the girls’ soccer program and during winter seasons she was a vital member of the successful girls’ indoor track and field team.

This past indoor track season Katherine was a member of the 4×200-meter relay team which was All-FCIAC First Team and the sprint medley relay team made All-FCIAC Second Team. As a junior she helped the Cardinals win the FCIAC championship, the state Class LL title and the first State Open championship in school history. She also competed at the New Balance Indoor Nationals during her sophomore and senior years as a member of the sprint medley relay team and was the recipient of the Indoor Track Scholar Athlete Award.

Katherine is a summer school volunteer at local elementary schools, and she has participated in beach cleanups and helped work toward banning fracking and single use plastic bags in Greenwich as part of work for the Environmental Action Club.

Jayda Edmonds, Bridgeport Central Girls Basketball

Jayda has been an Honor Roll student and as an Ambassador/Peer mentor she gives much of time to her own school by helping underclassmen with any issues they may have – including academics, social and emotional – and she initiated the RULER program.

Jayda was All-FCIAC Girls Basketball Honorable Mention twice and a team captain.

As a volunteer for the Unified Sports Program, Jayda facilitates Special Olympics events such as basketball games and helps the athletes prepare for events.

Jayda will enroll at Gateway Community College and then transfer to Southern Connecticut State University.

Sarah Jablonsky, Trinity Catholic Softball

Sarah is a High Honors student with a 3.9 GPA and a member of the National Honor Society.

She is a three-sport athlete and a captain for each of her teams – girls’ volleyball, girls’ basketball and softball.

Sarah received the Fairfield University Book Award, she is a school ambassador and secretary of the Business Club.

She also volunteers as a mentor at Roxbury Elementary School and as a coach for an 8-and-under travel softball team.

Sarah will attend Sacred Heart University.

Nick Otis, Stamford Baseball

Nick is a High Honors student who registered a 3.93 unweighted GPA while taking many AP and Honors courses.

He is a three-year member of the varsity baseball team who was selected team captain.

Nick is the sports editor for the school paper and he runs the Black Knight Nation social media pages for the Stamford High fan section.

Kyle Phillips, Wilton Baseball

Kyle has made Honor Roll all eight semesters of his high school career and achieved a 3.8 GPA.

This three-sport athlete is in his second year as captain of the baseball team and he was also a captain of the football and boys’ basketball teams as a senior. Kyle started for the 2017 baseball team which won the FCIAC championship and he also played a key role to help the boys basketball team finish runner-up in the conference tournament in 2018. He also earned All-FCIAC honors as both a junior and senior for football.

As a junior he was awarded the CIAC Award of Excellence.

Kyle volunteers his time running camps for the youth athletic programs, engaging in the “Adopt a Youth Football Team” program, and participating in SafeRides Wilton.

Samantha Pacilio, Staples Girls Lacrosse

Samantha, who has a cumulative GPA of 3.43, is a four-year starter for the girls’ varsity lacrosse team and she is now a senior captain.

She made All-FCIAC Honorable Mention last spring and received the Alice Addicks Award.

Samantha was inducted into the Italian National Honor Society and she has been secretary of the Italian Club since 2015. She has hosted events to raise funds for an after-school program in Napoli, Italy, and that is among the many organizations she volunteers for.

As a volunteer for Al’s Angels, Samantha helps create gift baskets and food bins for children and families battling cancer, rare blood diseases, natural disasters and severe financial hardship. She has also helped raise funds for Phoebe’s Phriends, a non-profit corporation with a mission to find a cure for pediatric cancer. Samantha has also been a volunteer youth lacrosse coach for Westport PAL since 2015 and there are several more community organizations she volunteers for.

Samantha is also a photojournalist for Inklings News, the school newspaper.

Jacqueline Tapia, Bridgeport Central Girls Tennis

In addition to her being a successful student-athlete who has been the girls’ tennis team captain from 2017-19, Jacqueline has also contributed significantly by volunteering over 180 hours of her time to so many organizations stateside and abroad.

Jacqueline lived with host families in a rural community of Nicaragua for 12 days and helped community members and other student build the foundation of a school.

She has volunteered for Northbridge Rehabilitation Center since 2017, provided support and comfort to senior citizens, and supervised their meal and recreational time. Jacqueline has helped serve food and provide the setup and cleanup before and after meals for the United Congressional Church and Bridgeport Community Center. She tutors elementary students and guides them toward the completion of their assignments and helps plan student activities for MEMBERSHIPS buildOn.