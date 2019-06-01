Greenwich boys golf scores FCIAC championship three-peat

FAIRFIELD — To say the Greenwich boys golf team is on a roll is putting it mildly.

Two days after sweeping the top five places at the annual Hap Holahan Tournament, the Cardinals had five golfers shoot in the 70s on their way to capturing their third consecutive FCIAC championship with a team score of 292 at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course in Fairfield.

Greenwich won by eight strokes over the runner-up Darien, which scored 300. The Cardinals had also edged the Wave, 146-147, in the final dual meet of the regular season last week.

