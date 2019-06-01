New Canaan wins third straight FCIAC girls golf championship

FAIRFIELD — As she walked up the final hill during the FCIAC girls golf championship, New Canaan’s Morgan Hibbert was avoiding eye contact. With everyone.

“Coming up the 18th fairway, I couldn’t look at anybody,” the Rams’ senior co-captain said. “I just had to stay in the zone.”

As it turns out, Hibbert and the rest of the Rams have been in a zone for three years now.

Hibbert shot a 76 and fellow senior co-captain Meghan Mitchell rode a great back nine to a score of 80, leading New Canaan to an FCIAC three-peat at the Fairchild Wheeler Black Course on Thursday.

