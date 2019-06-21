Darien Blue Wave tops final GameTimeCT boys lacrosse poll for 2019

The Darien Blue Wave finished on top of the Class L tournament and earned the No. 1 ranking in the final GameTimeCT boys lacrosse poll for the 2019 season.

Darien finished with a 17-5 mark, recliaming the Class L crown after falling to Ridgefield in the final last spring.

The Blue Wave is one of six FCIAC teams to finish in the top 10 of the poll. They were followed by Wilton at No. 3, New Canaan, which finished tied with Fairfield Prep at No. 4, Ridgefield and Staples in a sixth-place tie, and St. Joseph at No. 10.

To see the complete poll, click here