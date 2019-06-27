For Marinelli, leaving as football coach at Greenwich for collegiate ranks was a difficult decision

GREENWICH — John Marinelli said coaching football at Greenwich was the greatest honor of his life. That’s why the decision he made on Thursday was so difficult.

Marinelli, who served as coach of the Greenwich football team for four seasons, announced his resignation Thursday. He accepted a position as offensive analyst for the University of Arizona football team. A successful and popular coach, Marinelli broke the news to his team Thursday afternoon, sent an email to the Greenwich High School Football Alumni Group and announced his new career move on Twitter.

