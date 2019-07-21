Greenwich hires Anthony Morello as football coach

Anthony Morello rooted for the Greenwich High School football team as a youngster, hoping that one day he would be a member of the Cardinals varsity squad.

That day came, as he wound up as a star offensive lineman for Greenwich, earning accolades as an All-FCIAC and All-State player. His journey with the Cardinals continued when he became teacher in the Greenwich Public Schools, joining the coaching staff as an assistant in 2011. And now he’s the man in charge.

Greenwich High athletic director Gus Lindine announced the appointment of Morello as head coach of the Cardinals on Thursday morning.

