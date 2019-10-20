State football polls feature four FCIAC contenders

Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference members St. Joseph, Greenwich and Darien and are all ranked among the top four teams in both of the most recent state high school football polls.

Daniel Hand is was voted the No. 1 team and followed by second-ranked St. Joseph, No. 3 Greenwich and fourth-ranked Darien in the most recent GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll and The Day of New London Coaches Poll.

Several of the best teams in the state had their bye weeks last week and several more will have their bye weeks this weekend as the season is now at the midway point.

Daniel Hand, St. Joseph and Darien did not play last week and all have the same unbeaten 4-0 records. Greenwich improved to 5-0 with a 50-6 victory over Westhill.

Daniel Hand received 10 first-place votes, St. Joseph received a pair of first-place votes and Greenwich got the other first-place vote in the coaches poll. Hand got 21 first-place votes and St. Joseph the other three first-place votes from the 24 media members who vote on the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll.

Greenwich’s Cardinals have their bye this coming week and will participate in one of the biggest games in the state the following week when they host Darien on Oct. 26, a Saturday afternoon, at 4 p.m.

That same Oct. 26 date features two big showdowns of FCIAC teams ranked among the top seven in the two state polls as Ridgefield travels to St. Joseph for a 1:30 kickoff.

Ridgefield (4-0) is ranked No. 7 in both polls as that fourth FCIAC team among the top seven.

The top seven teams are the same teams in the same exact order in both polls – Daniel Hand, St. Joseph, Greenwich, Darien, fifth-ranked Newtown (5-0), Bloomfield (4-0) and Ridgefield.

Ansonia (5-0) is ranked eighth in the media poll and ninth in the coaches poll, and Southington (4-1) is ninth in the media poll and eighth in the coaches poll.

Maloney (5-0) is 10th in the media poll and Sheehan (4-0) is 10th in the coaches poll.

Greenwich will host Ridgefield on Nov. 16 at 4 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Cadets do not have either Greenwich or Darien on their schedule this year.

St. Joseph coach Joe DellaVecchia and Trumbull coach Marce Petroccio are the FCIAC representatives among the 13 on the coaches poll.