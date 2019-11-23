Six FCIAC teams playing in state finals on Saturday; Scoreboard and Schedule

The FCIAC will have six teams in contention for four championships when the CIAC’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball finals are played on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The Class L field hockey and Class LL volleyball finals will feature head-to-head clashes of FCIAC teams, while two boys soccer teams will be playing, with Greenwich in Class LL and Wilton in Class L.

The full schedule is below and scores will be updated after the games.

Saturday, Nov. 22

Class L Field Hockey at Wethersfield HS

No. 3 Darien vs. No. 4 Staples, 2 p.m.

Class L Boys Soccer at Dillon Stadium

No. 10 Wilton vs. No. 4 Daniel Hand, 3 p.m.

Class LL Boys Soccer at Veterans Stadium, New Britain

No. 14 Greenwich vs. No. 5 Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Class LL Volleyball at East Haven HS

No. 3 Westhill vs. No. 8 Trumbull, 7 p.m.