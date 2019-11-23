St. Joseph, Darien, Greenwich ranked in top four of GameTimeCT football poll

Daniel Hand maintained its No. 1 ranking and is followed by three FCIAC teams – St. Joseph, Darien and Greenwich – in the Week 11 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll which was released Nov. 18.

Daniel Hand (9-0) received 19 first-place votes while second-ranked St. Joseph (8-0) got the other six first-place votes.

Darien (9-0) and Greenwich (8-1) were ranked third and fourth, respectively.

Newtown (9-0) is ranked fifth and the other five teams in the Top 10, in order, are Bloomfield (9-0), Southington (8-1), Ansonia (9-0), Cheshire (7-1) and Maloney (8-1).

The FCIAC actually had five teams which finished among the top 13 in receiving points from the media pollsters. Ridgefield (7-2) received the 11th most points and New Canaan (7-2) got they 13th most points as they were two of the 14 teams in the “Others receiving votes” category.

St. Joseph’s Cadets have scored at least 41 points in all eight of their victories and have scored 50 or more in four of them. They have racked up 397 points for an average of 49.6 points per game and they allow an average 6.4 points per game and have four shutout victories.

St. Joseph did not have Darien and Greenwich on its schedule this year.

Greenwich’s only loss was at Darien, 27-7, on Oct. 26.

Darien has four shutouts, having allowed its opposition an average of 9.4 points per game, and the Blue Wave has scored an average of 37.2 points per game.

Greenwich has a scoring average of 41.6 points per game, having scored at least 42 points in six games. The Cardinals have a pair of shutout victories and have allowed limited their foes to an average of 7.9 points per game.

Daniel Hand and St. Joseph – the state’s top two ranked teams – are both Class L teams and appear to be destined to be the top two seeded teams and in opposite brackets in that classification’s playoffs. Maloney, ranked 10th, is the other Class L team in the Top 10.

Darien, Greenwich, Newtown, Southington and Cheshire are all Class LL teams while Bloomfield and Ansonia are Class S teams.

Darien and Greenwich do not play until Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) while St. Joseph was scheduled for a 6 o’clock Friday night (Nov. 22) kickoff at Stamford.