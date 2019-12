SOUTHINGTON — Darien will get another shot at Newtown, this time in the CIAC Class LL football final.

The Blue Wave wore down Southington in the second half, winning 21-12 Monday night in the semifinals at Fontana Field, to reach Saturday’s championship game against the top-seeded Nighthawks.

Newtown ended Darien’s three-year run atop Class LL last season in the quarterfinals.

