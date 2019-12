STRATFORD — The Class L semifinal game between top-seeded St. Joseph and No. 4 New Canaan was played in a heavy rain which was more befitting Noah than a football game.

But the Hogs had no need of an ark. They had Jaden Shirden instead.

St. Joseph’s star running back was unstoppable, rushing for 257 yards and five touchdowns as the Hogs routed New Canaan 42-0 Monday at Bunnell High School, punching their ticket to the state final for the fourth consecutive season.

Click here for more