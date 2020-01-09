The FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will include six inductees who will be honored during the conference’s annual banquet on Thursday night, June 18, at the Norwalk Inn.
In addition to the induction ceremony, the evening will feature several award-winners, and the league’s coaches of the year for each sport will be recognized.
For a list of all of the FCIAC’s Hall of Famers, click here
The 2020 FCIAC Hall of Fame inductees
Charles Anderson – Trumbull Wrestling
Tim Eagen – Wilton Baseball
Ralph Mayo – Greenwich Administration
John Reisert – Ludlowe Girls Tennis
Kyle Seaburg – Norwalk Field Hockey
Jason Shaughnessy – Warde Wrestling
FCIAC Awards
Ralph King Award – Jerry McDougall
This distinguished coach award is named for Ralph King and recognizes someone who has made substantial contributions to the FCIAC in their career.
John Kuczo Award – Vin Iovino
This is the FCIAC’s highest award to a professional educator and recognizes someone who has made significant contributions to high school athletics while exhibiting the qualities of leadership, integrity and professionalism which are synonymous with the man to whom this award is named.