The FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will include six inductees who will be honored during the conference’s annual banquet on Thursday night, June 18, at the Norwalk Inn.

In addition to the induction ceremony, the evening will feature several award-winners, and the league’s coaches of the year for each sport will be recognized.

The 2020 FCIAC Hall of Fame inductees

Charles Anderson – Trumbull Wrestling

Tim Eagen – Wilton Baseball

Ralph Mayo – Greenwich Administration

John Reisert – Ludlowe Girls Tennis

Kyle Seaburg – Norwalk Field Hockey

Jason Shaughnessy – Warde Wrestling

FCIAC Awards

Ralph King Award – Jerry McDougall

This distinguished coach award is named for Ralph King and recognizes someone who has made substantial contributions to the FCIAC in their career.

John Kuczo Award – Vin Iovino

This is the FCIAC’s highest award to a professional educator and recognizes someone who has made significant contributions to high school athletics while exhibiting the qualities of leadership, integrity and professionalism which are synonymous with the man to whom this award is named.