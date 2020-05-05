Miller bonds with Norwalk football team from a distance during coronavirus crisis

NORWALK — The Norwalk High football team’s new T-shirts for 2020 display the slogan “Wake The Giant.”It’s a fitting phrase for a program which, for the past few seasons, has had talent but finished just outside the FCIAC’s top tier of teams.

As the Bears get set to enter the next era of Norwalk football under new head coach Pat Miller, those giants have had to wait just a bit longer to awaken.

With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down school until at least May 20 and possibly until the fall, teams have had to adjust during a spring season in which they’d typically be getting ready for the next campaign.

