New Canaan Scholar Athlete Chris Carratu all business on field, in classroom

With his 14th sack in his last game for New Canaan, a state semifinal loss in the pouring rain to St. Joseph, Chris Carratu broke Zach Allen’s single-season school record.

Carruto is not your fly-under-the-radar scholar-athlete. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, with a 6-7 wingspan, a 4.0 GPA and 1550 SAT score, he played on one of the highest profile teams in the best football league in Connecticut. Football is important in New Canaan. This past week, for instance, there was a 300-car parade, complete with fire trucks, past the home of Lucas Niang after he was drafted in the third round out of TCU by the Kansas City Chiefs.

