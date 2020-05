DARIEN — As the head coach of the Darien girls lacrosse program since 1994, Lisa Lindley has built one of the state’s longest-running dynasties, collecting 35 championships and nearly 450 wins.

Along the way, she’s coached numerous All-Americans and helped open the doors for many of her players to continue competing in the college ranks.

On Thursday, the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame announced that Lindley is one of eight inductees in its Class of 2020.

