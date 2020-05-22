FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes, Spring, 2020

Conor Barton, Brien McMahon Boys Lacrosse

Conor maintained High Honors every quarter in high school while taking mostly AP and Honors classes to achieve a 3.76 GPA.

The versatile all-around athlete was a senior captain of the football team who made All-FCIAC East as a junior. As a junior wrestler he placed sixth in both the FCIAC and Class LL tournaments. Conor has been a member of the lacrosse team since his sophomore year.

He volunteered at JDRF and Alzheimer’s walks and he mentors fellow injured teammates through rehabilitation.

Conor plans on studying Engineering at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I.

Tyler Cappadona, Norwalk Boys Tennis

This senior co-captain for the boys tennis team is a High Honor Roll student with a 3.9 GPA (4.3 weighted) while taking mostly AP and Honors classes.

Tyler plays tenor saxophone while also serving as section leader in the three-time national champion marching band. He is also first chair tenor sax in both the Wind Symphony and Jazz Orchestra.

He is a member of the National Honor Society and Astronomy Club.

Tyler volunteers in the NHS Peer Tutoring Program and at the Person-2-Person food pantry. As a member of the St. Jerome youth group he is involved in multiple community-based service projects.

Tyler also enjoys skiing, golfing, volleyball and playing in pick-up ice hockey league games.

Mia Gregory, Danbury Softball

Mia is a National Honor Society member who serves as secretary for the organization.

She has played softball and volleyball throughout high school, having served as a volleyball team captain this past fall, and she also volunteers with the unified basketball team at Danbury High School.

Mia has also been an active member of the Girls Scouts for 12 years and donated countless hours to community service activities.

She also has been a member of the DHS Board of Governors during her senior years and is looking to pursue her education in the Health Science Field, leading to a career in Occupational Therapy.

Lara Burke, Wilton Softball

Lara has achieved an unweighted 3.84 GPA and has been placed on both Honor Roll and High Honor Roll throughout the entirety of high school while taking Honors and AP classes.

She has participated as a member of the girls swimming and diving, ski and softball teams all four years. Lara was a part of the girls swimming and diving FCIAC Eastern Division dual-meet championship teams during her sophomore and junior years and this past winter season she helped lead the ski team to a Class S state championship.

Lara has been a member of the Wilton High School Band for four years and she is currently a vice president as well as a member of the Tri-M music honors society.

Lara also volunteers as an assistant coach for the Wilton Y Wahoos swim team.

Brian Song, Ridgefield Boys Tennis

Brien has a weighted GPA of 4.76 and made the High Honor Roll every quarter throughout his high school career while taking mostly AP and Honors classes.

He was selected for the school’s National Honor Society.

Brian is a four-year member of the boys varsity tennis team, having won the Class LL state doubles championship his first year as a freshman. He was selected All-FCIAC Second Team Singles in 2016 and ’18, and All-FCIAC First Team Singles in 2017.

Brian has been a volunteer tennis coach and tutor at the Danbury Grassroots Academy, a non-profit organization, for the last four years.

Liam McGovern, Wilton Boys Lacrosse

This High Honor Roll student with a 3.84 GPA is a member of both the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.

Liam has helped both the boys soccer and boys lacrosse teams advance to state championship games in recent seasons.

He volunteers in the Norwalk Hospital Emergency Department, is a mentor for students with learning disabilities, helps coach in the Warriors youth lacrosse program, and has raised money for charity with his participation in a road race. He also participates in Wilton Safe Rides.

Liam will be playing lacrosse at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y.

Jack Roberson, Darien Boys Volleyball

Jack is a National Merit Scholarship Finalist, a member of the National Honor Society, and has achieved a cumulative 4.25 GPA.

He has been a four-year member of the boys volleyball team and is a captain this year. Last year he was selected to the All-State Academic Team, All-FCIAC Second Team, and All-Junior Select Team.

Jack played basketball during his freshman and sophomore years, managed the DHS girls volleyball team during his junior and senior years, and is treasurer of the Darien Best Buddies chapter. He also volunteers with DAF Media and the Darien YMCA.

Jack plans to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., where he will continue his volleyball career.

Jocelyn Lister, Brien McMahon Girls Outdoor Track and Field

Jocelyn has made High Honor Roll every quarter to get her GPA up to 4.11 and she has accumulated so many more academic accomplishments.

She has been a National Honor Society member since 2018, an International Baccalaureate Diploma Program candidate, has earned the Recognition of Excellence in International Studies by Work Affairs Forum in 2019, she got a final grade of A participating in the CIEE High School Summer Immersion in Shanghai, China in 2018, has received the CAS Certificate of Honor in 2019, and she has been the Student Advisory Council class treasurer all four years.

Jocelyn was a senior captain for the girls soccer team and is a two-year captain of the girls track program. She made All-FCIAC First Team as a member of the 4×100 relay team, the All-FCIAC Girls Soccer Second Team in 2018, and All-FCIAC Girls Soccer Honorable Mention in 2017 and ’19.

She has been a Circle of Friends Teen volunteer from 2015-20, a Temple Shalom Teacher’s aid from 2016-20, the vice president of communications for the B’nai B’rith Youth Organization, and a member of the McMahon BKind Club from 2017-20.

James Flink, Fairfield Ludlowe Baseball

James has achieved a 4.0 GPA and Headmaster’s List recognition all four years with an AP/Honors curriculum.

This senior co-captain is a four-year member of Ludlowe’s baseball program, and he was selected to play in the 2019 Junior Select All-Stars Game. James earned FCIAC All-Eastern Division honors during his sophomore and junior campaigns as a pitcher/outfielder for the Falcons. He also ran cross country as a freshman and was named team MVP.

James is a member of the National Honor Society and a recipient of the Yale University Book Award.

He’s also a CT Governor’s Scholars semifinalist, president of the National English Honor Society at Ludlowe, and secretary of the senior class.

James is a four-year partner in the FLHS Unified Sports Program and has volunteered at Bridgeport Hospital for the last three summers. He also helped launch the “Know Your Reps” Projects which aims to enhance civic engagement at local levels. He will continue his academic and baseball career at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Tyler Warren, Danbury Boys Golf

This excellent all-around athlete is a four-year Honor Roll student who will attend Northwestern University in the fall as a member of the men’s soccer team.

Tyler has participated in soccer for all four years and was named All-FCIAC First Team, All-State and All-New England as a junior and senior. He also played lacrosse for three years and had plans on being a member of Danbury’s boys golf team this spring.

Tyler has also volunteered as member of the Danbury HS unified basketball team, building a house in the Dominican Republic during his junior year and for the past seven years as a coach for the Danbury Youth Soccer program.

Elizabeth Doolan, Fairfield Ludlowe Softball

Elizabeth is a member of the National Honor Society along with the Math and Spanish Honor Societies. She has also received the Connecticut Book Award.

She has achieved a 4.31 cumulative GPA and been on the Headmaster’s List for all four years of high school.

Elizabeth loves to tutor, mainly in the STEM subjects.

A captain of the 2019 softball team, Elizabeth has been a member of the varsity team since her freshman year. She earned All-FCIAC Honorable Mention as a freshman and was selected to the 2018 All-FCIAC Second Team the following year as a sophomore.

Alex Edwards, Westhill Boys Lacrosse

This senior leader and four-year member of the boys lacrosse and wrestling programs will graduate third in his Class of 2020.

Alex was named Westhill’s Connecticut Association of Schools-Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CAS-CIAC) Male Scholar-Athlete for 2020 and he was awarded AP-Scholar in 2020.

An avid beekeeper for the past four years, Alex organized the “Bee Brothers” programs which reached out to 1,500 students in 50 percent of the elementary schools.

Alex also reaches many more youngsters as a volunteer for the Stamford Junior Wrestling and Stamford Youth Lacrosse Associations.

He has yet to make a final decision on which college he will attend but is excited to have been accepted to the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., which was his top choice.

Abby Wexler, Stamford Girls Lacrosse

This senior has been a member of the girls lacrosse and field hockey teams all four years and has achieved a 4.69 weighted GPA while taking mostly Honors and AP classes.

Abby will be attending the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith school of Business this fall.

Last year Abby received the girls lacrosse team’s Service Leadership Award and she was also a recipient of the field hockey program’s Knight Award during the fall season when she was named an FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athlete.

She received the George Washington Book Award and has been accepted into both the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society.

Abby is the Editor in Chief of the school’s newspaper and is a member of her class’ executive board, serving as the class secretary for the past four years.

She has volunteered as a mentor for Stamford High’s Leadership Academy, the Unified Sports basketball team, Stamford Hospital Foundation’s Bennett Cancer Walk Teen Council, and Food Rescue US.

Vickie Theodoridis, Norwalk Girls Lacrosse

Vickie has been a High Honor Roll student every semester each year while taking mostly AP and Honors Classes to achieve her weighted GPA of 4.375.

The senior captain and four-year member of the girls lacrosse program is treasurer of both the National Honor Society, Italian Honor Society, vice president of Bears Beating Cancer and a Link Crew Leader.

Vickie also volunteers as a tutor for Greek Traditional Dance and she is a recipient of the Martin Luther King Jr. Service Award for her volunteer service within her community.

Thomas Connolly, Stamford Boys Lacrosse

This National Honor Society member has achieved a weighted GPA of 5.01 while taking Honors and AP classes.

Thomas is a senior captain and four-year member of the boys lacrosse team who is also involved in many other school organizations, including Student Council and Athletic Council.

He has surpassed 1,200 hours of community service and is a recipient of the Citizen of the Year Award. Most of his volunteer hours are at Person to Person, where patrons benefit from his near fluent Spanish speaking abilities.

Thomas will attend the University of Connecticut, where he will be studying finance in the School of Business.

Tamar Bellete, Westhill Girls Tennis

Tamar has a weighted GPA of 4.8, is in the top five percent of her class, and has taken 10 AP classes along with Multivariable Calculus.

She has been a varsity starter all four years, having been Westhill’s No. 3 singles player during her first two years before she became the team’s No. 1 singles player as a junior, and a team captain during her two upperclassman years.

Tamar was selected All-FCIAC First Team and All-State First Team, and was ranked as one of the top 16 players in the state. This excellent all-around athlete was a four-year member of the girls volleyball team who helped lead the Vikings to two consecutive FCIAC finals during her junior and senior years, and then to the state Class LL finals this past fall when she had previously received the FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athlete Award.

She is also part of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, LanD Crew, and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). Among her several more awards: the Mickey Lione Jr. Scholarship, DAR Good Citizens Award, AP Scholar with Distinction, and the Bryant University Book Award.

Additionally, Tamar is president of the Captains Council, which includes a group of varsity captains from all three seasons and is involved in raising money for several worthy causes such as breast cancer research, and the Opportunities for All Vikings (OFAV) club at Westhill which helps students create resumes and apply for scholarships.

Tommy Lewis, Greenwich Boys Swimming and Diving

Tommy has been among the best swimmers for his school’s perennially-powerful program and he has made Honor Roll all four years while taking mostly AP and Honors classes to achieve a 4.4 weighted GPA.

As for his exploits in the pool, he was All-FCIAC for three years, All-State and All-American as a junior, and a team captain as a junior and senior who performed well in the postseason to help Greenwich win four FCIAC team championships, three state Class LL division and three State Open championships. He also played soccer as a freshman and sophomore, winning a conference title as a sophomore.

Tommy has won the AP Spanish Department Award, is a National Merit Commended student, and an AP Scholar with Distinction.

During the three previous summers he has volunteered for Swim Across America, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising money and awareness for cancer research, prevention and treatment, and participated in the annual charity swims.

Tommy will attend the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and be a member of the men’s swimming and diving team.

Michael Mulligan, St. Joseph Boys Lacrosse

Michael, who has achieved a 3.8 GPA and made the Principal’s Honor Roll every semester, is a senior captain and four-year member of the boys varsity lacrosse program.

He played a key role in helping the Cadets win Class S state championships in 2018 and ’19 and last year received the Michael Burke Sportsmanship Award. Michael was also a senior captain this past winter for the boys hockey team and a recipient of the Central Connecticut State University Senior Class Award.

Michael organized a coat drive for the Bridgeport Rescue Mission. He also volunteered for several youth sports organizations which included the Michael Burke Lacrosse Jamboree, Storm Hockey League, Special Olympics, GameBreaker Lacrosse Camp, and Try Hockey for Free Clinic.

He will continue his lacrosse career as a student-athlete at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., where he will be an Architectural Major.

Kathleen Cozzi, Staples Girls Lacrosse

Kathleen Cozzi is a senior who has been on the Honor Roll for all four of her years at Staples while taking a variety of Honors and AP level courses and received a 3.6 GPA.

She has been a four-year starter and two-year captain for the girls lacrosse team. She made All-FCIAC Honorable Mention for the second consecutive year last year and was also given the Unsung Hero Award and P.R.I.D.E. Award on her team.

Kathleen played for the strong girls basketball program for three years. During this senior year of hers she was selected to the Todd Burger All-Tournament Team while helping lead the Wreckers to the tournament championship, and she also helped lead them to a No. 1 ranking in the state poll and to the FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament championship game.

She tutored and helped Special Needs Students in a variety clubs throughout her high school years. Kathleen was an officer for the Bust Buddies Club and was an Athletes Assistant for the school’s Unified Sports Club. She also coached the Westport Youth and freshman girls lacrosse programs during the offseason.

Kathleen plans on playing lacrosse at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va.

Ben Howard, Staples Boys Lacrosse

Ben has a cumulative unweighted GPA of 3.63 and has received first or second honors every semester.

He has been a member of the football, alpine skiing and lacrosse programs for all four years of high school, and was a senior captain for all three teams.

Ben was a three-year starter for the football team and a recipient of the Colonel John Bolger Award, which represents the player who has the hardest work ethic and is most dedicated to the team. He also received the Block “S” Coach’s Award.

Ben has been an active member of the Service League of Boys at Staples, as well as St. Luke’s Youth Group.

He will continue his academic and lacrosse career at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa.

Payton Doiron, St. Joseph Softball

Payton excelled on the softball field and in the classroom.

The senior co-captain was selected to the All-FCIAC Softball First Team in 2018 and ’19 and to the 2019 All-State Softball Team when she helped the Cadets win the state Class M championship in 2018 and a pair of FCIAC championships in 2018 and ’19.

Payton is a President’s Honor Roll student with a 96.49 GPA while taking mostly AP and Honors classes.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, English National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society.

Payton also volunteered at softball summer camps with Erin’s Gym, is a member of the Letters with Love club, which involved letter writing and other community service projects.

She will continue her softball career as a student-athlete at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass.

Molly Meehan, Fairfield Warde Softball

This Honor Roll student has achieved a 3.9 GPA while taking all AP and Honors classes.

Molly, a senior co-captain and four-year member of the softball program, is also a member of the National Honor Society, French Honor Society and Science Honor Society.

In addition to volunteering with the Fairfield Little League Girls Softball program, Molly also runs a project through Operation Hope in which she helps make Easter baskets every year.

Molly will study environmental conservation at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.

Kathleen Loughran, Greenwich Girls Lacrosse

This National Honor Society member is a High Honor Roll student who has achieved a 4.1 GPA while taking mostly Honors and AP classes.

Kate is a captain and a four-year member of the of the girls varsity lacrosse team who would continue playing lacrosse in the summer with her club team, Sound Lacrosse. She also played two years for Greenwich High School’s girls basketball team.

She has been in multiple clubs throughout high school and when Kate was a sophomore she worked on an Independent Study advocating for high school athletes.

Kate has also made her mark in her community by working with Greenwich Youth Lacrosse by coaching, refereeing and volunteering at Friday Night Clinics for all ages. She also coaches and leads tryouts for the OCRCC Basketball League.

Kate will be playing lacrosse next year at Roanoke College.

Rosali Pirone, Darien Softball

Rosali has been a member of Darien’s softball and girls volleyball teams for all four years and was a team captain as a senior for softball.

She started in right field as a freshman who helped the Blue Wave win the FCIAC championship in 2017. Last year as a junior infielder she was recognized as an FCIAC spring scholar-athlete and All-FCIAC Honorable Mention.

Rosali will graduate from DHS with a weighted GPA of 4.1 and as a member of the National Honor Society, Math National Honor Society, and the World Language National Honor Society for Spanish. She has earned the Connecticut Seal of Biliteracy and was president of the American Sign Language Club for two years.

She plans on attending the University of Michigan’s engineering school to study biomedical engineering.

Justin Wietfeldt, New Canaan Boys Lacrosse

This National Honor Society member is a High Honor Roll student with a 95% weighted GPA with most of his classes being at the Honors or AP level.

He has been a key member and was a senior captain of both the boys ice hockey and boys lacrosse teams. A faceoff extraordinaire for the boys lacrosse team, Justin has won 82% career faceoffs and was selected to the 2019 FCIAC All-East Team and he was previously All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in 2017 and ’18.

Justin had a goal and assist while helping lead New Canaan to a 4-3 victory over Darien in the championship game of the 2019-20 FCIAC Boys Hockey Tournament this past winter. He made All-FCIAC First Team and All-State Second Team as a senior after having been All-FCIAC Honorable Mention as a junior.

He plays the violin in the New Canaan High School Orchestra, is treasurer of the New Canaan Service league of Boys and a volunteer for Harlem Lacrosse and Leadership.

Justin will attend the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and will be a member of the Wolverines’ Division I lacrosse team.

James O’Brien, Trumbull Boys Lacrosse

James, who was named team captain of the boys lacrosse team for the 2020 season, made the Honor Roll all four years and has a weighted GPA of 3.92.

He participated in National Honors Society during his junior and senior years.

James was named All-FCIAC Western Division and Offensive MVP as a junior and he plans on pursuing his lacrosse career as a student-athlete at Babson College.

He was a volunteer coach at the Harlem Lacrosse Club, he helped coach third- and fourth-

graders for Trumbull Youth Lacrosse, and he also helped coach the third grade Trumbull Travel boys basketball team during the winter.

Emily Gell, Trumbull Softball

Emily has excelled on the playing field and in the classroom throughout her career.

She earned a weighted cumulative 4.632 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Spanish Club at Trumbull High School.

When Emily was a freshman in 2017 she helped the Eagles win the CIAC Class LL state championship with a 4-3 victory over Southington in the final. She was selected to the All-FCIAC First Team twice, as a sophomore in 2018 and as a junior in 2019, and she also was All-State First Team last year.

Emily was the recipient of her school’s Business Award, the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish, as well as being one of six students in her grade to be chosen to be Junior Marshals at the 2019 graduation ceremony. Emily also works as a math tutor.

She plans on continuing her softball career this fass at Springfield College, whee she will major in Physical Therapy and will be a candidate to earn her doctorate.

Caitlin Slaminko, Ridgefield Girls Lacrosse

This senior has achieved an unweighted GPA of 4.143, along with being a High Honor Roll student and a member of the National Honor Society.

Caitlin excelled for the varsity girls soccer and girls lacrosse teams for four years and is a co-captain of both teams her senior year.

She had an excellent soccer career – having been selected to the All-FCIAC Girls Soccer First Team and All-State First Team twice, as a junior and senior, after having been selected to the All-FCIAC Girls Soccer Second Team and All-State Second Team as a sophomore in 2017.

Caitlin was the Team Offensive MVP as a junior, and then as a senior she earned the Team Coaches Award and was selected United Soccer Coaches All-Region. She and her fellow Tigers had so much success in the postseason during her career. They won the FCIAC championship twice (in 2016 and ’18) and they also won the Class LL state championship twice, back-to-back in 2017 and ’18 after they placed second in 2016.

Caitlin also had success during the winter seasons with the girls indoor track and field program.

And, similar to soccer, she excelled on the lacrosse field. Caitlin was Ridgefield’s team MVP as a sophomore and junior. Last year as a junior she was selected All-FCIAC First Team and All-American, as a sophomore she was All-State First Team and All-FCIAC Second Team, and as a freshman she was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention.

Caitlin has volunteered with the National Charity League for seven years and has worked as a Saferides captain and secretary for the past two years. She has been a volunteer assistant coach with Ridgefield Youth Lacrosse for the past four years.

She will be a student-athlete as a lacrosse player for Cornell University.

Joaquin Brasher, Bridgeport Central Baseball

Joaquin is a versatile student-athlete who has been an Honor Roll student for multiple marking periods.

He is captain of the baseball team who is a pitcher and an outfielder. Last year Joaquin was selected to the 2019 FCIAC Baseball All-West Team and six months later he was named to the 2019 FCIAC Boys Soccer All-East Team this past fall after having a very good year as a goalkeeper for the Hilltoppers.

Joaquin has also maintained a family legacy of receiving All-FCIAC honors in soccer. His father, Jason, was a superb player for the strong Brien McMahon boys soccer teams of legendary coach Ralph King in the 1980s. Jason Brasher made the 1986 FCIAC All-West Team and played a vital role as a team captain who helped the Senators win the FCIAC championship.

That was the 10th conference championship of King’s career and it is still the last FCIAC title won by McMahon.

Jane Charlton, New Canaan Girls Lacrosse

Jane is a National Merit Commended Scholar with a GPA of 91.52.

She is captain for all three seasons as a senior – for the girls cross country, girls basketball and girls lacrosse teams.

Jane helped lead the New Canaan girls cross country team to the Class L state championship this past fall. She made All-FCIAC Honorable Mention three straight years (2018-20) in basketball.

During her lacrosse career she received an All-FCIAC Honorable Mention as a freshman, and as a sophomore she was selected to the All-FCIAC Second Team and All-State First Team when she and her Rams won the Class L state championship in 2018. Last year, as a junior, Jane was named All-American and All-FCIAC First Team.

Jane has been honored in the Scholastic Art Awards, earning a National Silver Medal and a Connecticut Gold Key. She also volunteers as a tutor with the Bronx Lacrosse Organization.

Jane will be a Blue Devil in the near future when she continues her career as a student-athlete as a member of the Duke University women’s lacrosse team.

Phil Hogan, Fairfield Warde Baseball

This National Honor Society member has made the Headmaster’s List in every marking period of high school to achieve a 4.3 GPA while taking eight AP classes, and all of his other classes were Honors classes.

Phil is a recipient of the AP Scholar with Honor Award and the Book Award from Fairfield University, and he is a National Merit Scholarship finalist.

He is vice president of Help to India and also a volunteer for Al’s Angels.

Phil will attend the University of Chicago to play baseball.

Nicole Pritchard, Trinity Catholic Girls Tennis

This senior captain and three-year member of the girls tennis team made High Honor Roll throughout her high school career and had a weighted GPA of 3.5 at the end of her junior year while taking all Honors and AP classes.

Nicole, who began playing soccer at the age of five years old, played all four years for the Trinity Catholic girls soccer team.

She will attend the University of Delaware with plans of playing both club soccer and tennis.